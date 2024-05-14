Editor’s  note

Welcome to the latest issue of 'Your Property Guru,' proudly presented by The Daily Star. Embark on a journey through Bangladesh's real estate landscape with unparalleled depth and insight.

In our debut edition, we meticulously analyzed dynamic market shifts and provided invaluable insights into Dhaka's real estate landscape. Expanding on this groundwork, our latest issue turns its attention to the burgeoning real estate scene in Chattogram, including the city's luxurious properties.

Within these pages, delve into the minutiae of apartment exteriors and interiors, explore the art of open kitchens, furniture selection, and the synergy between residential and commercial spaces. We also delve into second-hand apartment sales and the rising prominence of gated living in the bustling city.

Esteemed architect Nahas Khalil has graced our publication with enlightening insights drawn from his distinguished architectural journey. Additionally, we have featured the thoughts and works of the emerging women architects of the country.

'Your Property Guru,' in its second iteration, aims to be a beacon of reliability and innovation in the real estate sector. As you navigate these pages, may you discover not just information, but inspiration, and a deep understanding of Bangladesh's multifaceted real estate industry.

Happy reading!

Mahfuz Anam

Editor & Publisher