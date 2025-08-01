Message from the Ambassador of Switzerland

Reto Renggli

Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh

Today is the National Day of Switzerland. On this special occasion, I convey my warm greetings to all the fellow Swiss citizens living in Bangladesh, as well as our Bangladeshi friends.

Our national day commemorates an event which took place more than seven centuries ago. In August 1291, according to popular legends, delegates from three Alpine cantons swore the oath of unity that laid the foundation of the Swiss Confederation. From that historic moment, through the adoption of our federal constitution in 1848 and to modern Switzerland in its current shape and form, our political and social journey has been guided by our respect for dialogue, diversity, inclusivity and a strong commitment to democracy. Therefore, our national day celebration is not just about remembering those historic events. It is also about reaffirming and standing up for the core values that have shaped Switzerland.

Beyond the snow-capped mountains and picturesque meadows, today's Switzerland boasts an advanced and export-oriented economy, which is driven by research and development, innovation and technology. Switzerland's private sector and manufacturing industry blaze a trail when it comes to quality, precision and reliability. In this newspaper supplement, you can explore several articles highlighting the forte of the Swiss private sector and how it champions innovation and competitiveness.

Switzerland is also a dynamic, multicultural and multilingual nation. Direct democracy and federalism, with a strong local government system, are essential hallmarks of my country, which allows citizens to have the final say in most matters, from the local to the national level. Human rights and humanitarian tradition are quintessential values that we hold very dearly and that have helped Switzerland to emerge as a responsible and trusted global player in various multilateral fora. We are proud of our "international Geneva", which hosts numerous international and non-government organizations. This role of Switzerland matters even more today, as multilateralism seems to be increasingly challenged.

On the bilateral front, the relations between Switzerland and Bangladesh are strong and diverse. Our bilateral economic cooperation holds immense potential and has emerged as a cornerstone of our bilateral relations. Our annual bilateral trade has maintained the $1 billion+ trajectory for the fourth consecutive year. Almost all major Swiss multinational companies are operating in Bangladesh. They are not just creating economic and employment opportunities, but they are also bringing high-quality products, services, innovation and technology to the people of Bangladesh. We are confident that an improved framework condition and more ease of doing business will further strengthen our bilateral economic ties.

Since the beginning of our bilateral relations, my country has remained a relevant, effective, and reliable development partner of Bangladesh. Even as Switzerland will gradually, responsibly and sustainably phase out its bilateral development cooperation programme by 2028, it will remain engaged with Bangladesh in addressing key challenges, with a continued focus on humanitarian aid—especially in response to the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis—as well as climate change and migration issues.

A year ago, Bangladesh experienced historic moments. The country stands currently at a crossroad: it is on the cusp of a dual transition—both in terms of its democratic journey and in view of its graduation from the LDC status. Switzerland supports Bangladesh and its people during this transition and their quest for a just, prosperous and tolerant society— one that undergirds free, fair and inclusive democratic processes for everyone. As Bangladesh aims to revise its playbook to transform the economy into one that is anchored in innovation and a skilled workforce, the Swiss private sector is well-positioned to partner with its Bangladeshi counterparts in facilitating this transition.

Before I conclude, I would like to reiterate that Switzerland immensely values its friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh and will continue to further deepen its diplomatic and economic cooperation with the country, as well as the business to business and people to people exchanges.