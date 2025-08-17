Zahiduzzaman’s journey A testament to BRACU’s promise to empower through the vision of an equitable future

Established over two decades ago, with a vision to produce pioneers across multiple fields, BRAC University (BRACU) has since transformed into one of the key players in the field of tertiary education in Bangladesh. The university has continued to set a standard of education that reflects its commitment to becoming a leading university of the Global South. To be able to continue to maintain the rigours they have set for themselves, BRACU builds on the values set by its supplemental organisations and combines them with its willingness to imagine an equitable future. The execution, of course, hinges on their ability to churn out future leaders who are equipped with the know-how and confidence to apply their skills into practice. With student centricity at the heart of their ethos, BRACU addresses all dimensions of education, integrating active learning with social and professional aspects of academia.

To that end, we sat down with BRACU alumnus Zahiduzzaman to have him talk about what role his alma mater played in shaping his identity and the lessons it imparted, which he continues to carry to this day. Having graduated from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering back in 2005, Zahid currently works at Grameenphone Ltd. as the Head of Digital Platform Payment and Partnership.

In the role that he now occupies, Zahid is responsible for driving digital transformation at Grameenphone by using the latest technologies and forming valuable partnerships to improve customer experiences and help grow the business. It was the culmination of a major in Computer Science, coupled with a minor in Business Administration, that laid the technical groundwork for his expertise across tech and commerce. His time within the classroom, primarily in courses pertaining to the minor that he pursued, also granted him a clear understanding of the dynamic world of business.

Zahid also said that his time at the residential semester played a key role in developing other integral skills such as teamwork, empathy, and strategic thinking. The residential semester is a unique feature of the university, where students have to spend an entire semester at a campus in Savar to complete their general education courses.

"When I look back at my university days, I remember how BRACU started from humble beginnings. The quality of education, however, was always a priority. The discipline and values instilled by our teachers have stayed with me and shaped both my personal and professional life," he said. Zahid expanded further, stating that it taught him resilience, authenticity, and to strive for continuous improvement.

"BRAC University had a huge impact on me, teaching me to be resilient, to stay true to my values, and to always strive for growth in everything I do," he added.

Yet, it wasn't merely time within the classroom that he looked back at with fondness, but also the activities he engaged in beyond academics that he believed enhanced his development. Zahid particularly emphasised his involvement with BRACU's first-ever cricket team and the values that it instilled in him. He was also delighted by the fact that the foundation that he and his teammates laid down has been built upon by students who have come after him.

"During my time at BRAC University, I was part of the first-ever cricket team. Playing sports taught me a lot about handling emotions, teamwork, and ethics—lessons that have served me well in my career. It's inspiring to see that our legacy continues, as the new campus is now equipped with even more sports facilities, offering students a wider range of opportunities to develop both their athletic abilities and team spirit," Zahid continued.

Alongside his athletic endeavours, he also affirmed that BRACU has imparted some very important life lessons, expanding on the values that he mentioned earlier in the conversation. In fact, it was through the time he spent at university that Zahid learned the significance and thus, the practice of self-acceptance, which was backed by the lesson of humility. In addition, the institution also reinforced the value of constantly working on oneself. With self-acceptance, humility, and diligence in his arsenal, Zahid has been able to utilise these skills in both his personal and professional life, underpinning just how vital they are. He further explained that these skills not only helped shape his career but also aided in his personal interactions as well as community work.

As for the time he spent within the classroom, Zahid recalled that BRACU gave him and his classmates the opportunity to explore an array of different subjects, through which he was able to unearth his inclination for technology and business. "It was during my electrical engineering studies that I realised I was passionate about combining technology with business. This epiphany helped me find a career path that blends both of these areas, leading me to where I am today in a technology-driven business," he explained.

In between the wisdom that he has garnered throughout his time at BRAC University and then at Grameenphone, Zahid shared some advice for his younger self. He said that he would urge himself to get involved in the professional world earlier in his career, as well as take on real-world challenges. Additionally, he reiterated focusing on building skills as early as possible.

When asked to share some advice for the current group of students at BRACU, Zahid directed them to dream big. While he didn't quite specify the magnitude of the aspirations themselves, he did mention striving for goals that might even seem like they're out of reach. What was particularly endearing about the advice that he had to share with the current students was how much overlap there was with the words he had for himself. It almost felt as though he saw a bit of himself, even amongst his juniors.

"Take on challenges, focus on developing your skills, and keep up with the latest trends and technologies," he concluded.

While the sincerity that Zahid portrayed is in itself a testament to the skills, lessons, and values that BRACU strives to instil in all its students, it also showcased the reverence and respect that he held for his alma mater. This is something that cannot simply be accommodated and realised with education alone. To foster such an attitude amongst students, institutions must extend the same grace towards their pupils and give them the space to flesh out who they already are and wish to be further down the line. It is only through the empowerment of communities and thus, individuals who belong there, that we can begin to envision an equitable shift for all.