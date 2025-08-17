Two scholars, one alma mater: How Presidency University shaped these international academics

Presidency University has, over the years, built a reputation as a hub for cultivating bright, driven minds, individuals who leave its classrooms with academic credentials and the confidence, adaptability, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Its rigorous academic programmes have produced graduates who stand out in their chosen fields.

Today, Presidency University alumni can be found across the globe, in research laboratories, corporate houses, lecture theatres, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are scientists, engineers, innovators, educators, and leaders who carry forward the values instilled in them during their formative years at the university. Whether it is breaking new ground in research, teaching the next generation of professionals, or developing solutions to some of the most pressing global challenges, they serve as living proof of the university's lasting commitment.

In this special feature, we turn the spotlight on two such Presidency University alumni whose journeys encapsulate perseverance, ambition, and the power of education. Their paths, from the lecture halls of Dhaka to international classrooms and research centres, demonstrate how far determination and the right educational foundation can take a person.

Dr Md Badiuzzaman

When Dr Md Badiuzzaman speaks about his time at Presidency University, it is with the measured thoughtfulness of someone who knows precisely how each step formed his life. A 2012 graduate of Presidency University's Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department, he is now a full-time lecturer at the Sydney Metropolitan Institute of Technology and a casual lecturer at King's Own Institute — both respected providers of higher education in Australia.

His journey, however, began much earlier.

"I have a diverse academic background that started with a diploma in Computer Engineering, where I focused heavily on programming, digital electronics, and microprocessors," he recalls. This early technical grounding sparked his interest in microcontrollers and robotics, leading him to pursue his EEE degree.

What made this pursuit all the more significant was the fact that Badiuzzaman was self-financing his education. Since 2005, he had been working alongside his studies, supported in part by a 55 percent tuition scholarship from Presidency University.

From 2005 to 2020, he wore many hats in the academic sector in Bangladesh: an instructor, Head of Department, and later Executive Director at the Mangrove Institute of Science and Technology. In 2017, he spearheaded the founding of Imperial College of Engineering under Rajshahi University. Along the way, he completed a Master of Engineering (by research) in Industrial Engineering and Management from Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), which ignited his ambition for doctoral research.

That ambition paid off in 2021, when he was awarded the prestigious Scientia PhD Scholarship at the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), one of Australia's top research universities. Completing his PhD in late 2024, he also gained teaching and research experience at UNSW and other institutions.

"A university education does more than just impart knowledge; it sets a direction," Badiuzzaman reflects. For him, Presidency University's state-of-the-art laboratory facilities were central to his growth. His enthusiasm for hands-on learning, particularly in microprocessors and machine labs, found fertile ground there.

Equally important was the mentorship he received. He speaks warmly of faculty members such as Dr Shahidul Hasan and Dr Tapan Chakraborty, as well as several younger faculty members who inspired him with their own scholarship journeys. Their guidance not only shaped his academic thinking but also showed him what was possible beyond Bangladesh's borders.

Beside academics, Badiuzzaman helped establish the ECE Club at Presidency University, participated in industrial tours, and volunteered at university events. These experiences, he says, honed his interpersonal and communication skills.

Outside the job market, Badiuzzaman believes that his engineering degrees have given him a rare blend of theoretical understanding and practical skill. "As society moves toward an AI-driven and tech-centric future, we still need residual technical skills and hands-on capabilities," he notes. His own journey, from technician roles to more advanced, often leadership positions, proves the point.

When it comes to advice, his words are direct. "My advice is to dream big, but more importantly, act on those dreams," he says. "Many people have aspirations, but few develop action plans and demonstrate the consistency required to realise them. Be less of an overthinker and more of a doer or persistent trier. That approach has worked for me and can work for others too."

M A Hasanath

For M A Hasanath, the path from Presidency University's Civil Engineering classrooms to the cutting-edge research facilities of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has been marked by intellectual curiosity, determination, and commitment to addressing real-world problems through engineering innovation. It is a journey that has taken him from foundational lessons in structural design to pioneering work in environmental sustainability, one that reflects both his personal drive and the solid academic grounding he received at Presidency University.

At every stage, Hasanath has combined technical expertise with a sense of purpose, seeking solutions that not only advance his field but also contribute to the well-being of communities and the planet.

A 2015 graduate in Civil Engineering with a specialisation in structural engineering, Hasanath is now pursuing his PhD in Environmental Engineering at IIT Hyderabad. His research—developing sustainable technologies for industrial wastewater treatment and valorising byproducts—aims to advance the principles of a circular economy.

Alongside his doctoral work, he serves as a research scholar and teaching assistant in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Hyderabad. His dedication has already earned him recognition on the global stage, with presentations at international conferences in Greece, Germany, and India, and a Best Research Poster Award from the International Water Association (IWA) in Germany.

Before receiving a fully funded scholarship to IIT, Hasanath completed his master's at Dhaka University of Engineering & Technology (DUET), began his PhD at Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), and contributed to academic institutions and engineering consultancies in Bangladesh. Each step added to his expertise and global perspective.

"My years at Presidency University were truly transformative," Hasanath says. The university provided not only a solid engineering foundation but also sparked his passion for research. He credits the environment, inspiring faculty, and peer group for expanding his horizons.

Hasanath mentions that his presentation and public speaking skills were first nurtured during term project presentations at Presidency University. "This is where I truly learnt the value of resilience, intellectual curiosity, and effective communication," he reflects. Hands-on laboratory and sessional courses, under the guidance of some of Bangladesh's most respected professors, gave him the confidence to teach and mentor others.

Hasanath is quick to highlight the role of alumni connections in academic life. "They form bridges between generations of scholars, opening doors to mentorship, collaboration, and lifelong learning," he says. Whether through exchanging ideas with senior alumni or encouraging current students, these relationships have been an enduring source of professional growth.

He lives by the saying of internationally known public speaker, networker, entrepreneur, and marketing expert Porter Gale, "Your network is your net worth"—a principle that has shaped his academic journey as much as any textbook.

When asked about influences, Hasanath doesn't point to a single mentor but to several, including Dr Farzana, Dr Hussainuzzaman, Dr Ataur Rahman, and Dr Nazmul Islam among others. He recounts a vivid moment from a Transportation Engineering class, when Dr Farzana challenged the students to solve a real-world problem. Hasanath's group worked into the evening and produced a workable solution, which Dr Farzana later showcased to the entire class as an exemplary approach. "That recognition gave me the confidence to believe that innovation starts with curiosity and teamwork. It sparked my determination to contribute meaningfully to civil and environmental engineering," says Hasanath.

At Presidency University, Hasanath learnt that perseverance, teamwork, and integrity are as crucial as technical skill. The diverse community taught him to value different perspectives, an asset in tackling global challenges. "Above all, I learnt that growth is a lifelong journey, and every setback is simply an opportunity to learn and improve," he says.

His advice to current students mirrors his own path: "Be bold in your aspirations and unwavering in your commitment. Use your time wisely to explore, experiment, and discover what truly excites you. Have faith in yourself, be consistent, nurture your passion, and stay open to learning. The rewards will exceed your imagination."

A shared legacy

Though their fields may differ, both Dr Md Badiuzzaman and M A Hasanath are united by a shared foundation: the ethos of Presidency University. Their stories demonstrate that Presidency University is far more than a place to earn a degree. It is a vibrant training ground where ambition is nurtured, skills are sharpened, and a global perspective takes root.