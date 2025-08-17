Stamford graduate Sumit Chakraborty on learning and career growth

Sumit Chakraborty’s professional journey exemplifies how a solid educational foundation combined with practical experience can lead to a rewarding career.

An alumnus of Stamford University Bangladesh, Sumit Chakraborty completed his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 2008 and later earned his MBA in 2015. Currently, he serves as Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at Igloo Ice Cream, a concern of Abdul Monem Limited. His story offers insight into the invaluable role a university plays in developing skills, character, and dreams.

Sumit's career started shortly after graduation when he joined Akij Food & Beverage Limited (AFBL) as an intern. After completing his internship, he was offered a position as Assistant Marketing Officer. Over nearly six years, he progressed to Senior Brand Executive before leaving AFBL in 2014. Since then, he has been with Igloo Ice Cream, where he is now Assistant General Manager (AGM-Marketing).

In his current role, Sumit is responsible for formulating and executing brand marketing plans, including marketing campaigns and product launches. He is also involved in strategic trade marketing, market analysis, R&D, new product development, and cross-functional team collaborations.

Reflecting on his university experience, Sumit says, "The curriculum provided a strong foundation in core subjects like Marketing, Management, and Finance. The group projects associated with each course helped me enhance my analytical thinking capabilities and understand the value of teamwork."

Sumit recalls the Stamford University Siddeswari campus as "vibrant from dawn to dusk". Unlike many private university campuses at the time, Stamford had playgrounds, multiple open areas, and even a swimming pool. The campus was lively year-round, especially because of the Film & Media department, which hosted cultural activities and cinema exhibitions. "Altogether, it was a colorful and lively place throughout the year."

Being part of such a lively institution had a strong impact on Sumit's personal and professional life. He explains, "I had the chance to interact with classmates from different parts of Bangladesh, which was a new experience for me. Since I was born and raised in Dhaka, I hadn't been exposed to people from other regions and cultures before. This helped me become more open-minded and better at adapting to different values and beliefs, something that proved very important in my professional life later on."

He adds that class presentations, group projects, and working with diverse peers helped him grow more confident and flexible. Sumit was also actively involved in extracurriculars during his time at Stamford. He was part of the Stamford Debate Forum (SDF), which helped him develop critical thinking, public speaking skills, and the ability to structure his thoughts clearly under pressure. He notes that debate also boosted his confidence and taught him to view issues from multiple perspectives, something that has been incredibly valuable to him in times of professional decision-making.

Sumit also was a founding member of the Stamford Puja Committee in 2006, organising one of the first large-scale Saraswati Puja celebrations at a private university. "The experience taught me leadership, event planning, and how to work as part of a team to bring together a diverse group of people for a common cause."

Sumit highlights several courses that sparked his passion and shaped his career path, including Introduction to Business, Business Communication, and Brand Management. He says, "I believe it wasn't just the course content, but also the teachers who made these classes so engaging."

He fondly remembers his instructors as well. "Introduction to Business was the first course of my BBA journey, and it was taught by Mushfiqur Rahman sir, whose charismatic teaching style made a lasting impression. The Business Communication course was led by Ishrat Jahan Tania ma'am, who was extremely cordial and supportive towards students. And last but not least, Brand Management was taught by Nazmul Huq sir, whose classes were rich with real-world examples and diverse perspectives."

Sumit stresses the importance of experiences beyond academics. "During my bachelor years, I took several initiatives, including organising events and trying things I wasn't familiar with. These experiences helped me become more confident in sharing my ideas and also improved my communication skills. They played a significant role in developing my leadership and interpersonal abilities."

When asked what advice he would give to current Stamford students chasing big dreams, Sumit shares, "Theoretical knowledge is necessary for building basic skills. However, you should always think outside the box in order to chase bigger dreams."

"Get out of your comfort zone as staying within it will surely hinder your pursuit of goals," he continues. "Try to build a positive reputation in your workplace. Avoid criticising others. Instead, appreciate their work."

Sumit Chakraborty's journey from the Stamford University Bangladesh campus to his corporate role at a renowned company highlights the enduring value of a strong education combined with active engagement and continuous learning. His reflections serve as an inspiration for current students and young professionals striving to make their mark.