Lessons in personal and professional growth from IUB alumnus Syed Moinuddin Ahmed

From IUB classrooms to chairing DBH Finance PLC, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed shares insights on growth, leadership, and the importance of hard work and continuous learning

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, a finance professional with over two decades of experience, graduated from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in 2000 with a major in Finance and a minor in Accounting. He began his career in banking, spending 10 years across multiple institutions, before moving into insurance. Today, he chairs the board of DBH Finance PLC and serves as Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance PLC, where he also oversees its healthcare subsidiary, GD Assist. Ahmed also holds an MBA in Finance and Banking from the University of Dhaka.

IUB played a crucial role in shaping Ahmed's professional journey. As one of Bangladesh's leading private universities, it has produced numerous leaders, and Ahmed considers himself fortunate to have been part of that community. Beyond academics, his time at IUB was defined by friendships and formative experiences that helped shape his decision-making and career success. More than just education, IUB provided him with a valuable life perspective, teaching students not only how to choose the right career path but also how to continuously develop themselves for ongoing growth. These "golden days" remain a key foundation for his personal and professional development.

Nearly three decades after graduating, Ahmed still fondly recalls his time at IUB but reflects that he could have expanded his network beyond his close circle of friends. While he knew many students across batches, his actual friend group was limited. Today, he recognises the immense value of networking—not just within but beyond one's immediate circles—as a critical tool for navigating both organisational and personal growth. If he could advise his younger self, it would be to focus more on building the right connections and making more friends, as effective networking plays a significant role in day-to-day success.

Interestingly, Ahmed admits that he was quite introverted during his school, college, and university days. He wasn't comfortable mixing with new people or adapting quickly to new situations, describing it as "one of my biggest limitations" that he has worked hard to overcome throughout his career—and continues to work on daily.

Because of his introversion, he didn't participate in extracurricular activities during his time at IUB, something he now regrets. He believes that engaging in such activities would have added valuable skills and tools to face the challenges encountered later in life.

Today, Ahmed strongly encourages students to get involved beyond academics. "GPA is not everything," he emphasises. "It's how you prepare yourself, how you grow beyond the GPA. We are a product for the job market, and extracurricular activities help package yourself in a more attractive way." He urges students to find a passion in extracurricular pursuits and continue them even after their studies, believing this not only fosters maturity but also creates lasting positive impacts for their future.

Ahmed also reflects on the many valuable lessons he learned at IUB that went far beyond academics. He admits that, during his university days, he didn't fully grasp the meaning of the saying, "Life is not a bed of roses." With time, however, he came to understand its true significance. The curriculum, structure, and environment at IUB helped him learn two important principles early on: that there are no shortcuts in life and that hard work always pays off.

He explains, "You cannot expect great results if you only study before the exam. You may pass, but you won't achieve excellence. You must study in a disciplined and consistent manner to truly learn and succeed." He adds, "Hard work and sincerity are irreplaceable. If you focus on these, it leads to a disciplined life, and discipline is key to becoming a successful professional, no matter where you are in the world."

Ahmed urges aspiring professionals to adopt a long-term perspective, avoiding shortcuts in favour of sustainable efforts that yield meaningful outcomes.

For Ahmed, success has always been rooted in simplicity. "I have always tried to have a simple approach to my life, be it personal or professional," he says. One skill he particularly values is common sense. "Nowadays, it is often seen that people are not using their common sense, but rather pursuing a different route or different kinds of issue management. So, for me, I always try to stick to common sense and utilise that in my day-to-day role as a professional."

In recent years, Ahmed's work has become increasingly data-driven, a shift he sees as necessary in an era where change happens "at lightning speed." He reflects on how the skills once considered essential—analytical thinking, number crunching, and effective communication—are now complemented, and in some cases redefined, by technology. "While those are important, in today's world, it is technology that is making a whole lot of difference, and lately, AI is turning things really upside down. We need to align ourselves with evolving technology… so that we understand the situation more on a realistic front and also try to find a simpler solution to a complex task."

This philosophy ties back to a guiding principle he adopted during his university years—the motto of IUB: Teacheth man that which he knew not. "This motto has really been a passionate driver for me in my professional life, which has made me more inquisitive. I have started asking more 'why' on different topics, to get into the details and maintain focus in my day-to-day life."

Ahmed acknowledges that today's generation is undoubtedly smarter and more fortunate than his own. He often reflects that if he were born today, he might have had even greater opportunities. Rather than offering advice, he prefers to share his experiences, limitations, and mistakes—lessons that have guided him while pursuing his dreams. Though his dreams were modest, they fueled his journey. "Without dreams, one cannot move ahead," he says, crediting his achievements to the Almighty and the support of his parents.

Central to his approach has been a commitment to challenging himself and continuous self-development. "I always try to get out of my comfort zone whenever I get the opportunity," Ahmed explains. Even now, he makes a conscious effort every year to push beyond familiar boundaries and try something new. He stresses that stepping outside one's comfort zone is crucial for growth.

Ahmed also highlights the importance of staying current in a rapidly changing world, where technology plays a vital role. "Developing oneself and keeping up with global issues and market trends is essential," he notes. He encourages the younger generation to embrace their role as global citizens, confident and ready to explore opportunities beyond geographic borders.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed's journey highlights the power of persistence, continuous learning, and simplicity. His story underscores that success is not defined by shortcuts but by discipline, hard work, and the courage to step beyond comfort zones. As technology reshapes the world, his commitment to continuous growth serves as an inspiring guide for aspiring professionals navigating an ever-changing landscape.