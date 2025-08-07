Walton aims to lead sustainable green industrial revolution

Md. Tanvir Anjum

Senior Executives Director & Business Coordinator to MD, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.

The Daily Star (TDS): What specific green practices or innovations helped your factory secure the Green Factory Award 2025?

Tanvir Anjum (TA): At Walton, sustainability isn't just a checkbox—it's a guiding principle that runs through the heart of our operations. Securing the Green Factory Award 2025 is a true honour for us, and it reflects the collective effort of our teams, especially the EHS department, which has worked relentlessly to embed environmental consciousness throughout the organisation.

One of the key milestones has been the installation of our 6.5-megawatt rooftop solar plant, which is already generating renewable power for our operations. But we're not stopping there—we aim to expand this to 50 megawatts by 2026. It's an ambitious goal, but one we're fully committed to.

We've also made significant strides in energy efficiency by deploying technologies such as BLDC fans, inverter-based ACs, LED lighting, and motion-sensor systems. These small changes, when scaled across an industrial footprint, have a substantial impact.

Considering our strong commitment to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Walton adopted the 'Goal Zero' initiative, which implies zero harm to people, the environment, and property, as well as zero net carbon emissions. Thus, we have integrated green manufacturing practices. As part of this integration, several projects have been implemented—and others are ongoing—in coordination with UNDP. We have already completely phased out the use of CFC and HCFC gases in refrigerators and air conditioners. By using low-global-warming refrigerants like R600a, we have reduced over 330,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Another area we've focused on is waste and resource management. Every year, we recycle over 8,000 tonnes of plastic and safely dispose of more than 62,000 units of e-waste. Our effluent treatment plant processes more than 330 million litres of wastewater annually, with a 75% reuse rate. That's not just sustainability—it's smart business.

We've also digitalised many of our processes, significantly reducing paper usage—saving the equivalent of over 15,000 trees. All of these initiatives are backed by international certifications such as ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and LEED, which validate our commitment to global environmental standards.

TDS: How has embracing green practices benefited Walton as a company?

TA: It's had a transformative impact—operationally, environmentally, and culturally.

On the operational front, shifting to solar power and optimising water reuse through our ETP system has led to notable reductions in utility costs. These are smart investments with long-term savings. Environmentally, we've significantly cut emissions by using low-GWP refrigerants like R600a, R32, and R410a, and by recycling thousands of tonnes of plastic, metal, and e-waste every year.

These efforts haven't gone unnoticed. Nationally, we've been recognised with the Green Factory Award in both 2023 and 2025, the UNDP SDG Brand Champion Award 2025, the Excellence in ESG Investment Award, and the National Environment Award 2018—each reflecting our leadership in sustainable manufacturing.

Internationally, we've received the British Safety Council International Safety Award and the RoSPA International Safety Award—both highly regarded recognitions of our workplace safety standards and environmental risk management on a global scale.

But perhaps the most meaningful change is internal. These achievements have created a deep sense of pride among our workforce. Employees know they're contributing to a purpose-driven organisation—and that pride translates into stronger performance, innovation, and long-term commitment. For us, sustainability has become a competitive edge as well as a responsibility.

TDS: What challenges did you face while implementing these sustainable practices?

TA: Like any meaningful transformation, it wasn't easy. The first major hurdle was financial. Installing rooftop solar systems, setting up high-capacity effluent treatment plants, and integrating smart energy systems required significant capital investment. These were not decisions we took lightly—but we knew they were essential for the long term.

Another challenge was technical know-how. Many of the green technologies we adopted weren't readily available in the local context, so we had to invest in training and international collaboration. Upskilling our teams was crucial to ensure we could operate and maintain these systems effectively.

Realigning our supply chain was also complex. Finding vendors who aligned with our sustainability standards for raw materials, packaging, and components required strategic evaluation and strong collaboration. Navigating the regulatory landscape—with its layers of environmental compliance and clearance processes—was complex, but we approached it systematically. With a clear roadmap and unwavering focus, we were able to address these challenges effectively and move forward with confidence.

TDS: What are your plans for expanding Walton's green initiatives?

TA: Our vision is bold—we want Walton to set the benchmark for green industrial transformation, not just in Bangladesh, but across the region.

In the short term, we are laser-focused on expanding our solar power generation to 50 megawatts. At the same time, we're upgrading our water recycling infrastructure to reach 100% reuse of treated wastewater.

We're also working towards electrifying our internal logistics—replacing fossil fuel-based vehicles with electric ones. And we're scaling up our contributions to carbon and plastic credit programmes to further integrate into the circular economy.

On the product side, our R&D team is actively designing more energy-efficient appliances, with a focus on eco-design principles—considering environmental impact from the very beginning of the product lifecycle.

We're also committed to process digitalisation, automation, and real-time ESG monitoring. These are not just efficiency tools; they are enablers of responsible industrial growth.

TDS: What kind of government or policy support would help you scale your green efforts further?

TA: To truly scale industrial sustainability in Bangladesh, we need strategic government backing.

First, we'd welcome green investment incentives—such as low-interest loans, tax rebates, and subsidies specifically for renewable energy, water reuse, and recycling initiatives. These would not only support businesses like ours but also encourage more industries to follow suit.

Secondly, we need streamlined regulatory processes. Obtaining environmental clearances and certifications is often slow and complex. Time-bound, transparent procedures would significantly accelerate green implementation without compromising environmental integrity.

We also encourage the formation of public-private partnerships focused on green innovation, as well as national-level investment in workforce training for environmental management and compliance.

And finally, we'd strongly advocate for a comprehensive national e-waste policy—to ensure industries adopting circular models are supported and rewarded, and that we have a level playing field.

With the right support, Bangladesh can emerge as a global leader and a role model in sustainable manufacturing—and at Walton, we're proud to be part of that mission. In fact, "Walton—Impacting the Community, Impacting the Future, Impacting You."