Reduce, reuse, recycle powers: Fakir fashion’s green journey

Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid

Managing Director, Fakir Fashion Limited

The Daily Star (TDS): What specific green practices or innovations helped your factory secure the Green Factory Award 2025?

Fakir Kamaruzzaman Nahid (FKN): We genuinely believe in the true implementation of the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and are actively working to apply this philosophy wherever possible. Beyond our major achievements in sustainability—such as the 4.5 MW solar power plant and the BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) that stores and utilises solar energy during production—we have proactively introduced several advanced initiatives and machinery.

These include water and steam recovery systems through our fully European dye house, an advanced steam management and condensate recovery system, and significant process savings through production method optimisation. Additionally, we utilise an EGB (Exhaust Gas Boiler) that recycles waste heat to generate steam, maintain a large-scale rainwater harvesting facility, and operate a fully functional ETP with 8,000m³ capacity.

We are also fully compliant with sustainable chemical usage and disposal protocols. However, true sustainability also means sustaining the people behind the operations. In this regard, our extensive employee welfare programmes—covering benefits, healthcare, and wellbeing—have played a crucial role. Through the proactive efforts and dedication of our employees, we have implemented practices that not only meet industry standards but, in many cases, surpass them.

TDS: How has adopting green practices benefited your company?

FKN: I believe sustainable practices and business success go hand in hand. In many cases, though it may increase the cost of business, the benefits always return, sometimes surprisingly so. Green practices mean becoming resource-efficient, resulting in cost savings, which is a huge benefit. Along with that, it ensures the wellbeing and sustainability of people, for which we have seen employee retention and growth.

In today's conscious world, green practices give businesses a competitive advantage. In this case, I believe we are fully aligned with both the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and our buyers' sustainability expectations, continuously optimising our facility and processes towards achieving Net Zero emission goals. I believe our proactive approach and investments will result in many long-term benefits for us in the future, making us more efficient while also ensuring Bangladesh makes a mark on the world stage as a preferred and sustainable manufacturing destination.

TDS: What challenges did you face in implementing sustainable practices?

FKN: The increase in operational costs is always a challenge in the face of sustainability. But I believe in most cases, these costs are investments into the future, ensuring the long-term survival of the industry. Adopting newer methods and moving away from traditional practices is also sometimes challenging, but with a clear vision, I believe these challenges can be overcome and industries can rapidly adapt and evolve.

Returns on sustainability investments often hinge on recognition and support from buyers and governing bodies. Without this acknowledgement, it becomes difficult to sustain such efforts in the long term. We believe it is crucial for all stakeholders to understand these challenges so that the industry can advance in a sustainable yet profitable manner.

TDS: What are your plans for further expanding and strengthening green initiatives within your operations?

FKN: With the world rapidly advancing in technology, we are moving towards automation and smart factory practices. Through our subsidiary, Fakir Technologies Limited, and many technology partners, we are working on the implementation of Smart Factory 5.0.

Resource efficiency is a cornerstone of sustainability, and I believe process optimisation through technology can play a significant role in that. The implementation of AI-based technologies and big data is the next frontier—enabling us to digitise more processes, handle data with ease, conserve resources and time, and generate useful reports for business success.

We are already implementing this in our operations and have seen great benefits. Increased use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, sustainable processes, emissions control, and resource efficiency all collectively contribute to reducing our carbon footprint. We are working proactively on these fronts to remain competitive on the world stage and to address the growing responsibility of the fashion industry.

TDS: What kind of policy or institutional support would you like to see from the government to help sustain and scale your green efforts?

FKN: Green finance has been a great driving force for the industry, and we have seen valuable interventions from Bangladesh Bank in this regard. Alongside this, favourable import-export duties and tax benefits for sustainable manufacturers would greatly support businesses in becoming better suited to an increasingly competitive market.

Strategic policies and increased benefits will not only encourage manufacturers to adopt green practices but also give the industry an edge in competing with other key manufacturing countries. Especially after LDC graduation, Bangladesh will lose certain trade benefits. For this reason, we must shift towards sustainable and value-added products and explore new markets.

The government could introduce a benchmark system, listing clear milestones that companies can achieve in order to access specific benefits. Ensuring access to low-cost finance to sustain and scale such operations, opening dialogues with key export destination countries for favourable bilateral trade agreements, and showcasing Bangladesh's strengths as a sustainable manufacturing hub to potential markets will be crucial for us, moving forward, in my opinion.