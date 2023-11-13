Committee formed to probe 'unaesthetic ads' inside metro cars

Metro rail authorities have formed a committee to investigate "unaesthetic and invasive advertisements" inside metro train cars.

The committee led by an additional project director of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 project will inspect the trains tomorrow, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd said.

"We will take necessary steps upon receiving the committee report," he told The Daly Star tonight.

Photos which went viral on social media showed a private company pasted advertisements covering a major portion of the surface inside the metro cars, triggering a huge backlash. Many of the commuters found those unaesthetic and pervasive.

When this correspondent drew attention to the matter, MAN Siddique said they had signed a contract with a renowned firm for advertising campaigns inside the metro car.

"We earmarked the places [inside the cars] where advertisement can be given. We have seen several photos [of advertisements on social media] but we are not sure whether those were authentic or concocted. The committee has been formed to check the matter and take a decision," he said.

In the photos circulating on social media, we found some advertisements were pasted outside the earmarked places, he said.

We will talk with the advertising firm in this regard, he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the country's first metro rail service on November 4.

The Uttara-Motijheel section was opened to the public in December last year.