Energy Transition

CHAMPION

Team Atlas

IoT-based solar power

Team members: Sunny Jubayer, Faek Abdee, Nusrat Jahan

The team has developed a solar-powered IoT bot named "Agrover," designed to revolutionize farming by boosting both efficiency and sustainability. This cutting-edge robot automates tasks traditionally handled by tractors, seeders, and sprayers, consolidating these functions into a single IoT-enabled device.

The team aims to safeguard farmers from harmful chemical exposure, thus lowering health risks, including cancer, and eliminating the need for direct human intervention in the field through remote operation from home.

Other Finalists

Leeders

Eco-friendly cold-storage

Team members: Mabiya Hussain Bintu, Shadik Shahreen, Abdullah Al Mamun

This initiative aims to establish community-based cold storage facilities powered by renewable energy, featuring IoT-based operations and eco-friendly designs using locally sourced materials like bamboo and wood. These solar-powered, fan-assisted units will preserve vegetables, fostering a sustainable market that benefits both farmers and consumers.

Solar Snow

Portable solar cold-storage

Team members: Md. Ashiqur Rahman Ashik, Shomaya Akther Dipa, Walid Khan

The initiative aims to empower small-scale farmers by offering affordable, portable solar cold-storage system that reduce food spoilage and enhance post-harvest income. It envisions a future where reliable food preservation is accessible to all, revolutionizing the agricultural supply chain to ensure fresh produce reaches consumers, regardless of location or grid access.

