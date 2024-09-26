Energy Transition
CHAMPION
Team Atlas
IoT-based solar power
Team members: Sunny Jubayer, Faek Abdee, Nusrat Jahan
The team has developed a solar-powered IoT bot named "Agrover," designed to revolutionize farming by boosting both efficiency and sustainability. This cutting-edge robot automates tasks traditionally handled by tractors, seeders, and sprayers, consolidating these functions into a single IoT-enabled device.
The team aims to safeguard farmers from harmful chemical exposure, thus lowering health risks, including cancer, and eliminating the need for direct human intervention in the field through remote operation from home.
Other Finalists
Leeders
Eco-friendly cold-storage
Team members: Mabiya Hussain Bintu, Shadik Shahreen, Abdullah Al Mamun
This initiative aims to establish community-based cold storage facilities powered by renewable energy, featuring IoT-based operations and eco-friendly designs using locally sourced materials like bamboo and wood. These solar-powered, fan-assisted units will preserve vegetables, fostering a sustainable market that benefits both farmers and consumers.
Solar Snow
Portable solar cold-storage
Team members: Md. Ashiqur Rahman Ashik, Shomaya Akther Dipa, Walid Khan
The initiative aims to empower small-scale farmers by offering affordable, portable solar cold-storage system that reduce food spoilage and enhance post-harvest income. It envisions a future where reliable food preservation is accessible to all, revolutionizing the agricultural supply chain to ensure fresh produce reaches consumers, regardless of location or grid access.
Comments