Around the globe, construction steel is produced using advanced methods, including the Blast Furnace and the Electric Arc Furnace. These processes produce consistent, high-quality steel that is able to stand up to the tough requirements of modern infrastructure. In Bangladesh, however, Induction Furnace technology continues to be widely used—a method that has long served the industry but now lags behind the pace of development and the growing demand for higher-quality, safer materials.

In 2015, Abul Khair Steel (AKS) made a landmark decision by becoming the first company in Bangladesh to implement Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology in steel production. This was not merely a technological upgrade for the country; it represented a pivotal shift in the trajectory that the steel industry should follow, marking the start of a new era in which local steel products could meet international standards and provide engineers and builders with greater confidence in the materials they used.

AKS also introduced a 22-stand Horizontal-Vertical Rolling Mill equipped with the latest Meer-drive technology, a cutting-edge system that had only recently entered the market. This nearly doubled output, allowing the company to meet ever-increasing demand. At the same time, AKS expanded its product portfolio. The AKS TMT B700C-R rod stands out as a true industry leader in Bangladesh—the only one of its kind. AKS also added Square Bars and Rings, offering materials that sacrifice neither quality nor strength.

The AKS TMT B500DWR Bar has emerged as the preferred choice for architects, engineers, and safety planners nationwide. Especially in regions of high seismic activity, these bars provide enhanced safety. They combine high ductility with excellent load-bearing capacity and strong bonding with concrete. The B500DWR, which meets international BDS ISO standards, ensures structures perform well under stress.

Apart from its individual products, AKS' greatest strength lies in the trust built through its widespread distribution network. Consistent availability of materials across the country has reassured contractors and builders, as delays or substandard materials can derail projects. This reliability has transformed AKS from merely a steel manufacturer into a true partner in Bangladesh's infrastructure development. Every ton of steel delivered represents not just metal, but also confidence in safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness. By ensuring that builders everywhere have access to uniform, high-strength products, AKS has contributed to more efficient and economical RCC structures nationwide. In many ways, its role goes beyond manufacturing; AKS actively supports the architects of Bangladesh's growth by ensuring they always have the right tools to realise their vision. This combination of accessibility and quality has been central to the company's enduring leadership in a highly competitive industry.

AKS' story is part of the larger journey of the Abul Khair Group. Founded in 1953 through the vision of the late Mr. Abul Khair, the company has grown from humble beginnings into a diversified conglomerate. Today, the Group spans industries from steel, cement, ready-mix concrete, marble, and sanitary ware to consumer products, baby food, tobacco, and shipping, serving millions of customers at home and abroad.

Another element of AKS' vision is sustainability. They operate a modern green factory that meets international environmental criteria. Their facilities include advanced treatment plants that reduce waste and minimise environmental impact. For AKS, it isn't enough to be a leader in steel production—they believe progress should not come at the expense of future generations.

As Bangladesh experiences rapid urban growth and industrial development, the demand for quality construction materials will only rise. With its technical expertise, proven distribution network, focus on sustainability, and strong track record, AKS is well equipped to rise to that challenge. At its core, AKS is doing more than producing steel: it is building the foundation of the country's future, project by project, through innovative solutions