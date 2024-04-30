The Future of Agri Finance

Selim R. F. Hussain

Managing Director & CEO BRAC Bank



A robust agricultural sector is vital to our country's food security and economic growth, which makes it important to support our farmers with financial facilities and protect them from informal lenders. We need to empower farmers through accessible agri-loans and allow them to invest in high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and modern farm machinery.

Our agri-loans have been designed to cater to various stages of the value chain of agricultural activities. Small and medium farmers can finance ventures like fish farming, poultry, crop production, and more through our working capital and fixed asset financing. Small-scale tea growers can also avail of term loans with us for their business and production. We offer smaller, digital loans for underserved communities like landless farmers (up to Tk. 50,000) to kick-start income-generating activities. These loans are collateral-free with easy terms and less costly. The goal is to foster financial inclusion and growth across Bangladesh's agricultural landscape.

As we strive to empower farmers and foster financial literacy, there's always room for more to be achieved; exploring policies that allow the disbursement of larger loans through digital channels to agricultural sectors could be an area for collaboration. Besides, the availability of financial data will play a crucial role in selecting farmers by banks or financial institutions for loans. Hence, the government might formulate data hubs containing information on farmers and make those available to the banks for their financing decisions. Additionally, more refinancing schemes from Bangladesh Bank for this segment would encourage the provision of more credit in the agri sector.

Emranul Huq

Managing Director & CEO

Dhaka Bank

The financial services of Dhaka Bank are specifically designed for different farming groups to provide them with greater returns from their harvest and guard against exploitation from informal money lenders. The agricultural credit of Dhaka Bank supports families to access financial services, manage and build assets, invest in small enterprises, access employment opportunities, and cope during emergencies. Complementing this, we have built financial literacy and instituted a range of client protection measures.

The large and upper-middle farms are gradually decreasing in Bangladesh giving way to marginal, small, and sharecropping farms, dominating the agrarian structure now. The transformation of this structure indicates a growing need for agricultural credit to sustain the growth in the sector. To cope with the change, we are also changing theAgricultural Credit Policy from time to time.

The special credit program facilitates sharecropping farmers to access agricultural credit. It is expected that the program has contributed to meeting the working capital needs of the sharecropping or even the landless farmers helping them to come out of high-cost informal loans. We disbursed the amount fixed by Bangladesh Bank in 2021 – 2022 in a special agricultural credit program and to help in productivity and profitability.

The Agricultural credit policy is amended every year, and Bangladesh Bank publishes the policies that banks must follow to provide agricultural credit. The agricultural refinance scheme needs to be continued for the betterment of small farmers, and a credit guarantee scheme may be introduced in agricultural credit for their comfort and that of the banks.

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman

Managing Director & CEO

Midland Bank

Agriculture is considered a major source of livelihood for most people in Bangladesh. Hence the role of agricultural credit is immense to accelerate agricultural activities besides introducing modern agricultural management all over the country. Considering the importance, Midland Bank has introduced some unique "Agricultural Credit Products" suiting farmers' demands regarding timely disbursement considering seasonal impact and fixation of appropriate loan tenure considering the harvesting time. Such features have made our products highly effective for farmers' needs. Our bank is also developing a digital approval process to make the loan available faster to them.

Midland Bank, a fourth-generation bank, has 58 branches/sub-braches and more than 100 Agent Banking Centers all over Bangladesh. Moreover, this bank has business relationships with some leading and reputed NGOs that have a strong footprint in every corner of the country. By utilizing our own and NGO partners' network, Midland Bank is promoting its agri loan product to various tiers of farmers including small, and medium farmers, landless and sharecroppers. Presently, we are working with four models i.e. (1) Loan through Direct/Own distribution network (2) Loan through NGO/MFI linkage (3) Loan through Parent Company of Contract Farming (4) Loan through Intermediary Scheme. Since its inception, Midland Bank disbursed Tk.798.66 crore (up to 31.03.2024) against the total disbursement target of Tk.604.00 crore given by Bangladesh Bank (132.23% achievement against target).

Bangladesh Bank's current agricultural policy is very effective. However, periodic amendments are necessary to keep it aligned with the overall economy of the country.