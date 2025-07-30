We have embraced technology-driven innovations

M. Shamsul Arefin, Managing Director, NCC Bank

The Daily Star (TDS): What is the current state and trend of bank deposits in the country?

M. Shamsul Arefin (MSA): Bangladesh's financial sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by regulatory reforms, digital innovations, and evolving customer expectations. Today's banking is not only about financial intermediation; it's about being a trusted partner in people's lives and helping them achieve their aspirations.

The banking sector has shown notable resilience in recent times. Total deposits in Bangladesh rose by 2.11% in Q1 2025, reaching Tk 19.24 trillion, marking a 9.51% year-on-year increase. This upward trend reflects a gradual recovery in consumer confidence towards banks, aided by easing inflationary pressures and a robust inflow of remittances. However, it remains crucial for the industry to stay vigilant to ensure this positive momentum is sustained in the coming months.

TDS: What major deposit schemes does your bank currently offer, particularly those tailored to specific customer segments?

MSA: NCC, as a pioneer bank in the country, is no exception to this growth trend. Our deposit mobilisation efforts have gained significant traction, surpassing last year's achievements. In particular, our retail customers' deposit growth in 2024 has been three times higher compared to 2023—a testament to our customers' growing trust and confidence in us.

We are focusing on strengthening our fundamentals through quality asset growth, optimising operational efficiency through technology, and embracing sustainable banking practices. Our profitability remains stable, and we are witnessing encouraging traction in the retail, SME, and corporate banking segments.

To cater to our diverse customers' needs and promote a savings culture, NCC Bank offers a wide range of attractive deposit schemes, including the Deposit Plus Scheme, Special Savings Scheme, NCC Freelancer, Double Benefit Scheme, Kotipoti Scheme, Millionaire Scheme, Parama Super Saver, Parama Uddokta, and Parama Monthly Savings Scheme. These products have been carefully designed to serve various customer segments—professionals, freelancers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and long-term savers nationwide, including women.

TDS: What innovations has your bank introduced in terms of technology, payments, and security to benefit depositors?

MSA: Digital transformation is no longer optional—it's imperative. We are upgrading our systems, launching new digital products, and reshaping customer journeys through AI-driven data analytics and automation.

We have embraced technology-driven innovations to enhance customer experience, security, and accessibility. Our "NCC Always" internet banking platform ensures 24/7 access to essential services such as fund transfers, bill payments, and mobile top-ups through web and app channels, with state-of-the-art security features.

Additionally, our NFC-enabled, chip-based, multi-currency debit card offers seamless and secure tap-and-pay transactions, both domestically and internationally. Complemented by our widespread ATM network, we provide customers with easy access to cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and other self-service banking facilities.

These innovations reaffirm our commitment to delivering modern, secure, and user-friendly banking solutions to our customers across the country.

In addition, we are preparing to introduce new deposit schemes—specifically for senior citizens, university students, and lower-income groups. These products support financial inclusion by bringing more segments of society into the formal banking system.

Furthermore, as part of our broader vision, we plan to launch "Banking to Community" services through financial kiosks, enabling customers to open accounts, perform transactions, and access a range of services closer to their locality.

TDS: What are your bank's future plans for developing new deposit schemes and enhancing operational modes for depositors?

MSA: Through targeted products and outreach via branches, sub-branches, and digital channels, we aim to empower rural communities, women entrepreneurs, freelancers, low-income groups, and remittance beneficiaries. Financial inclusion is one of our core business philosophies.

We believe in proactive risk management, governance excellence, and maintaining transparency at all levels. We have a clear roadmap focused on sustainable growth, enhancing customer experience, and contributing to the broader economic development of Bangladesh.

Our vision is to evolve into a future-ready bank with strong digital capabilities, a robust compliance culture, and innovative solutions tailored for the next generation.

Despite global uncertainties and local challenges, Bangladesh's banking sector holds immense potential. With adaptability, innovation, and dedication, we are confident in our ability to help shape a brighter financial future for both our customers and the nation.