The right time for real watches

In the age of smartphones, everyone has a device in their hands that also tells the time. Each smartphone contains a clock, and many believe that these devices might render traditional watches obsolete. However, that hasn't happened. Watches are not just for checking the time anymore. In this era, watches have become symbols of fashion and personal identity. Wearing a high-quality, branded watch not only signifies fashion consciousness but also showcases one's personality. Thus, the popularity of watches as a fashion accessory has not diminished.

Statistics show that in 2021, Bangladesh imported around 18.98 million watches worth approximately 7.5 billion Bangladeshi Taka. In 2022, the number of imported watches increased to 28.23 million, worth around 11.5 billion Taka. Clearly, watches are in demand. They have transformed into a fashion statement and a representation of personality. The necessity of understanding the significance of watches before purchasing them cannot be understated.

Renowned watch brands and brand awareness aren't just limited to Bangladesh; the global market witnesses a growing demand for branded watches. This demand is fostered through brand awareness efforts. Brand awareness involves disseminating essential information about a brand to potential customers. This empowers customers to identify genuine watches and make informed purchasing decisions. The world's best watch brands continually work on enhancing their brand awareness through various marketing strategies, endorsements, partnerships, and online advertisements.

Internationally, Swiss watch brands are highly popular. Among them are Patek Philippe, Rolex, Panerai, Bell & Ross, Rado, Tissot, Longines, Mido, Certina, Swatch, and Balmain. Japanese watch brands also hold a significant market share. Brands like Seiko, Citizen, Casio, Kikuchi Nakagawa, Lorus, Naoya Hida, Orient, and Q&Q are prominent. Fashionable brands that appeal to the younger generation include Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Guess, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Romanson, Obaku, Festina, Olympia Star, Fiyta, and Rossini. Additionally, executive brands like Titan, Credence, Cellox, Montrex, Cainrhill, Alba, and Timex offer their own distinct styles.

However, the biggest challenge for these brands is to maintain a strong foothold in the market and continuously attract consumers. This is achieved by creating a unique image that resonates with the target audience. Effective marketing, advertisements, celebrity endorsements, partnerships, and online promotions play pivotal roles in increasing brand awareness.

To buy genuine watches, it's crucial to be cautious. Many counterfeit and illegitimate watches make their way into the market through various channels. Therefore, it's recommended to buy from authorized showrooms and avoid unauthorized or dubious sources.

