Navigating life as a woman living alone

On my way to work last Tuesday, my thoughts meandered towards the hypothetical comfort of living with my parents, enjoying the reassurance of my mother's breakfast preparations and my father's unwavering support, shielding me from financial worries until my university days were behind me. These contemplations stirred a tumult of emotions within me throughout the day, prompting a deep reflection on the challenges and pleasures of navigating life alone, particularly as a woman.

I'm among the countless women steering the path of independent living, whether by choice or circumstance. Each of us has our unique reasons driving this decision, yet once made, we must embrace both the advantages and drawbacks it entails. The challenges ahead may seem daunting, starting from cultural biases to personal safety, but they are universal experiences shared by women in similar circumstances whether they are single mothers, students, single ladies, or something else.

For instance, the arduous task of securing housing in a place like Dhaka, where societal perceptions often cast single women as undesirable elements. Finding landlords willing to rent to female tenants can be a struggle. Moreover, safety concerns loom large, with the constant threat of harassment, theft, or worse, perpetuating a sense of vulnerability.

Loneliness can also weigh heavily on those living alone, amplifying the need for support networks and meaningful connections. Furthermore, residing alone often entails grappling with financial strain, particularly if there's no safety net of supportive individuals or a stable job to cushion the expenses.

Societal attitudes in certain cultures or communities can cast a shadow of judgment upon women who opt for solo living. In places like Bangladesh, deeply ingrained societal norms and values often magnify this concept. I've personally experienced the weight of these judgments, enduring the constant barrage of critical glances and unsolicited opinions.

Although, where there are drawbacks to a situation, there are also benefits. If I were given the option, I wouldn't forfeit or trade the experience of living alone. Women who embrace solo living can discover happiness amid its numerous hardships, ultimately reflecting on their decisions with pride. It also offers women the choice to make decisions freely, nurturing self-reliance. This fosters personal growth and enhances self-confidence—traits women exhibit fiercely when empowered. The desire for personal space and privacy often drives them to leave their parental homes as in cultures like Bangladesh, intrusive parents struggle to respect their children's need for autonomy. Many women tend to feel safer living alone as they have full control over their environment.

Lastly, living alone doesn't necessarily equate to loneliness as it may inspire them to cultivate connections beyond their immediate living situation, enriching their lives with diverse interactions and experiences.

The countless women and I facing similar battles continue to find resilience within ourselves while confronting many challenges on this journey. No matter the challenge we face, it's essential to have faith in ourselves when making life decisions.