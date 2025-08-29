Greening the Future: The Urgent Need for Green Skills in Bangladesh

As the world grapples with the devastating consequences of climate change, the need for green skills—the knowledge and abilities that support environmental sustainability and a low-carbon economy—is growing more urgent than ever. For Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable nations globally, developing a workforce equipped with these skills is not merely a long-term goal but an immediate necessity. As the country experiences rapid industrialization and economic growth, a sustainable and inclusive path forward demands a workforce ready to meet the challenges of a greener future.

According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), green skills encompass the knowledge, abilities, values, and attitudes required to live in, develop, and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society. The transition to a low-carbon, resource-efficient economy requires fundamental changes in products, services, production methods, and business models. This shift is already altering skill demands across occupations and sectors. The greening of the economy is not limited to emerging industries but also reshapes traditional roles, calling for a reevaluation of workforce training and education strategies.

Green skills are integral to advancing global sustainability efforts. They are essential to meeting commitments under the Paris Agreement and achieving targets laid out in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For instance, SDG 9 calls for upgrading infrastructure and retrofitting industries to be more sustainable by increasing resource-use efficiency and adopting clean technologies. SDG 12 emphasizes the sustainable management and efficient use of natural resources by 2030. Meeting these objectives requires a workforce equipped to drive change at every level of the economy.

In practical terms, green skills span a diverse range of capabilities. They include technical proficiencies such as installing solar panels, conducting energy audits, or managing waste sustainably. But they also involve broader competencies like sustainable farming, eco-friendly construction, and water conservation. In Bangladesh, where sectors like agriculture, apparel, and energy are major economic drivers, embedding green skills into these industries is key to maintaining competitiveness while safeguarding the environment.

Bangladesh has made commendable strides in areas of green development. The country achieved 100% electrification by 2022 and is home to the world's largest off-grid solar power program, reaching 20 million people. Yet, despite these achievements, a significant gap remains in preparing the workforce for a green economy. Key industries including textiles and apparel, agriculture, construction, renewable energy, and manufacturing urgently require green competencies to transition toward sustainability.

The textiles and apparel sector, for example, produces over half a million metric tons of textile waste annually. Addressing this requires not only technological innovation but also skilled labor capable of implementing waste management and recycling solutions. Similarly, agriculture must evolve toward sustainable practices to ensure food security in the face of climate-related disruptions. In construction, the rising demand for green buildings brings new requirements for expertise in energy efficiency, water management, and sustainable materials. The renewable energy sector, too, is expanding steadily, with solar energy accounting for a growing share of the country's power supply. Each of these industries presents a clear case for targeted green skill development.

However, the development of green skills in Bangladesh is hindered by several systemic challenges. The integration of green competencies into technical and vocational education and training (TVET) remains limited. Many institutions lack the capacity, curriculum, or resources to train students in sustainable practices. There is also a noticeable disconnect between academia and industry, resulting in graduates who are not adequately prepared for the realities of green jobs. Furthermore, policy incentives to encourage business investment in green training are scarce, reducing motivation for private sector engagement in workforce development.

Addressing these challenges requires a coordinated national effort. Encouragingly, Bangladesh has already laid the groundwork through initiatives such as the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) and the establishment of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA). SEIP aims to improve employability through sector-specific training programs, while NSDA works to coordinate and standardize skill development across the country, including in green sectors.

Development partners have also contributed significantly. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) runs programs to equip youth with green competencies, while the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank, promotes green jobs for sustainable development. The private sector, too, is playing a role. For example, the InSPIRE initiative by Swisscontact Bangladesh mobilizes investment in sustainable practices within the ready-made garments sector, while renewable energy companies create demand for skilled technicians and engineers.

Bangladesh can also look abroad for inspiration. Germany offers a strong model through its dual vocational training system, which combines classroom learning with on-the-job training. The country has integrated renewable energy technologies into its curricula, backed by robust policy support. In India, the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) operates as a public-private partnership to align training standards with industry needs. It certifies workers, develops National Occupational Standards, and facilitates partnerships with renewable energy firms. Vietnam, meanwhile, has introduced green skills into its manufacturing sector through its Green TVET approach, creating links between educational institutions and eco-industrial zones.

From these global examples, several lessons emerge. First, effective green skills development requires strong policy alignment and national frameworks that prioritize sustainability. Second, certification and accreditation systems must reflect real industry demands to enhance the employability of trainees. Third, private sector participation should be incentivized through subsidies, tax breaks, or co-financing mechanisms to scale up training efforts.

To chart a successful path forward, Bangladesh should prioritize several key actions. At the policy level, a comprehensive national strategy on green skills must be developed. This strategy should outline specific goals, allocate resources, and define accountability mechanisms for public and private stakeholders. Fiscal and regulatory incentives will be critical in motivating industries to adopt sustainable practices and invest in workforce training.

In education, it is essential to reform technical and vocational curricula to embed green principles across disciplines. These reforms should be designed in close collaboration with industry leaders to ensure alignment with labor market needs. Strengthening public-private partnerships and building institutional capacity will be vital to implement and sustain these changes.

Capacity building must also focus on inclusivity. Training programs should target youth, women, and marginalized communities who are often underrepresented in the workforce but stand to gain significantly from green employment opportunities. Public awareness campaigns can further support this transition by promoting the value and potential of green careers, inspiring both individuals and organizations to engage in sustainable practices.

As Bangladesh navigates a rapidly changing global environment, green skills offer a strategic opportunity to align its development with environmental stewardship. Investing in these skills will not only build resilience against climate change but also open new avenues for innovation, employment, and economic competitiveness.

The moment to act is now. With bold leadership, coordinated efforts, and a shared commitment to sustainability, Bangladesh can become a regional pioneer in cultivating a green-skilled workforce for the future.

Ratul Dev is a youth development and climate resilience advocate based in Bangladesh working at GenLab as Founder Executive Director.