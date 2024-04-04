Giving back: How digital platforms are making charity easier than ever

Social responsibilities are often ignored while we're juggling with our material world. However, giving back to the society is a responsibility that should not be ignored. In a world plagued by poverty and inequality, social duty should not be a nice-to-have attribute; it should rather come as a natural impulse and be considered an obligation. For those fortunate enough to have extra resources, donating can be a powerful way to make a positive impact.

Many of us struggle with the know-hows of charitable giving. Choosing a trustworthy organisation and ensuring donations to reach those in need are all valid concerns. This is where organisations like Obhizatrik Foundation step in.

Obhizatrik Foundation is a large, government-registered NGO, working to address various socio-economic issues in Bangladesh. They ensure donations to be distributed effectively to the beneficiaries, focusing on poverty alleviation, education, health, human rights, and the environment.

Making a difference through donation is now easier than ever, thanks to digital platforms like bKash. Its user-friendly donation platform allows anyone to donate 24/7, securely from the comfort of their homes. Obhizatrik Foundation has been leveraging bKash to deliver aid to those in need, including food, flood relief, Zakat, books for underprivileged children, and iftar during Ramadan.

In this regard, Ahmed Imtiaz Jami, founder of Obhizatrik Foundation, says: "Since 2010, we have been facilitating the underprivileged through donations and volunteer initiatives. In this holy month of Ramadan, our goal is to provide iftar meals to 50,000 people. We urge everyone to donate as much as they can to help those around them. Donations can be made easily through bKash app, which alongside traditional banking channels, comprises a large portion of the received donations."

Noteworthy that bKash's donation platform has bridged the gap between the recipients and the donors. Through bKash, one can easily make voluntary donations to 28+ organisations from any part of the country at any time for the welfare of the people in need and be involved in noble initiatives to change the lives of many.

Donating through bKash is a seamless process. By selecting the chosen organisation from donation option in other services, entering donor's information and donation amount, and confirming with bKash PIN, one can donate easily. They can choose to remain anonymous and receive a confirmation receipt upon completion. Transparency is key, and users have the option to learn more about the organisations they donate to.

This Ramadan, consider extending a helping hand through secure and convenient online donation platforms.