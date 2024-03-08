Coding a new path

The inspiring journey of Bangladesh’s first female programmer

"If anyone possesses the three qualities of sincerity, integrity, and professional ethics, they can overcome any hurdle in life," shares Shaheda Mustafiz, the first woman programmer in Bangladesh.

As a pioneer for women in the IT sector, Shaheda Mustafiz had to carve her own path and navigate numerous challenges through sheer determination. Following her studies at Dhaka University, where she majored in economics, Shaheda embarked on her IT career in 1975 after successfully completing the City & Guilds exam in London.

During a period when Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) education hadn't taken root in Bangladesh, Shaheda immersed herself in IT companies and polished her technological skills at NCR in London. Upon her return to Dhaka, she continued her pioneering journey in the male-dominated field of IT by working at the Bangladesh branch of NCR. In 1976, Shaheda Mustafiz initiated her career as a system manager in the Bangladesh branch of the organization.

Shaheda played a pivotal role in automating banking software in the country, establishing herself as a key figure in the field. She is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from BASIS in recognition of her immense contributions to the field of Information Technology.

"I was determined that I had to earn the respect of my colleagues and clients, and I succeeded. This determination led us to work with great care, ensuring that no negative discussions arose. Achieving this goal spared me from many difficulties," she affirmed.

The programming workplace stereotype was inherently biased against women, but Shaheda Mustafiz defied these norms. Once she firmly established her position, she proactively recruited women from diverse backgrounds, providing them with comprehensive training and transforming them into proficient programmers. These women not only excelled but also actively contributed to numerous successful projects.

Shaheda Mustafiz, who has devoted over four decades to the software sector, is now 75 years old. Despite her extensive career, she continues to strive for impactful contributions. Her current focus is on providing software solutions to government hospitals, aiming to achieve a level of service that has already been accomplished in developed countries.