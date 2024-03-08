Coca-Cola’s commitment to gender diversification in Bangladesh

Coca-Cola strives for a gender-equal workplace and world. The company believes that investing in and empowering women not only directly benefits them, but also the business and communities. That's why Coca-Cola's aspiration to mirror the diversity of the markets they serve includes being 50% led by women globally by 2030 and Coca-Cola Bangladesh is a shining example. The company recently appointed Ju'un Nahar the first Bangladeshi woman Managing Director of the company in Bangladesh. Apart from her, there are many more in the system, leading the team and paving the path for next generation women leaders. A quick glance at some of the women leaders that are not only thriving in leadership roles but also setting standards for the nation

Ju-un Nahar (Managing Director, Coca-Cola Bangladesh)

Breaking barriers, Ju-un Nahar became the first Bangladeshi woman to lead Coca-Cola Bangladesh in this prestigious position of country head. Ju-un's journey in shaping her career, commenced as a Management Trainee in Marketing at Unilever, where she marked her legacy across various roles over nearly a decade. Her professional journey led her to Indonesia in 2014, where she steered the Dettol business at Reckitt Benckiser before transitioning to aCommerce, where she took on the role of FMCG Director, spanning seven ASEAN countries and later served as Head of Innovation at Danone Indonesia. In 2023 she returned to Bangladesh as Marketing Director at Apex. In her new role for CCBL, Ju-un undertakes the responsibility of overseeing Bangladesh's business operations, forging partnerships with bottlers to fortify the franchise and bottler organization. Ju-un is also a leader who inspires by example, having previously led a team that achieved a Guinness World Record, demonstrating her dedication to excellence and pushing boundaries.

Irmana Monem (Addl. Managing Director at Abdul Monem Ltd)

As a third-generation entrepreneur, Irmana Monem brings a dynamic blend of tradition and innovation to her role as Director at Abdul Monem Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading conglomerates. With a strategic focus on overseeing operations within the Coca-Cola franchise, she exemplifies a new era of leadership, marked by a passion for excellence and a keen eye for data-driven decision-making. Her background in Computational Mathematics with specializations in Finance, Management, and Leadership for Social Impact, brings a unique blend of analytical rigor and tactical vision to her role. She has seamlessly integrated modern management practices with traditional values, positioning herself as a trailblazer in the industry. Her forward-thinking approach, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, data analytics and visualizations optimize performance across all facets of Coca-Cola at AML.

In addition to her role at AML, she is overseeing Operations and Strategy at SEBPO, one of the top global 100 outsourcing companies recognized by Inc and Fortune 500. She is also the Founder of Sneho, the first e-commerce platform for baby and family retailing in Bangladesh. A champion of diversity and inclusion, she actively promotes opportunities for women in leadership roles within the organizations she is a part of and the wider business community.

Taslima Jaigirder (Director of People, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages)

A champion for human potential, Taslima leads with a heart as big as her responsibilities. Overseeing the well-being of of 1400 individuals within the Coca-Cola system, her passion for people stretches far beyond individual roles. Under esteemed brands like Unilever and Grameenphone, she garnered multiple awards, her efforts leaving a lasting mark. Her dedication to gender equality shines through in initiatives like the one she spearheaded on International Women's Day 2011 at Grameenphone. Organizing the biggest corporate HR panel discussion on the topic, she brought together representatives from over 20 companies, key social activists, and media personalities Her legacy speaks volumes – establishing her previous workplace as the top employer for three consecutive years and impacting over 2,000 employees through strategic engagement initiatives. As former Head of Resources at Philip Morris International, her impact was undeniable. Reducing employee turnover, retaining top talent, and driving a 22% increase in engagement within two years. Taslima Jaigirder exemplifies how dedication to people, not just processes, can unlock remarkable potential, enriching lives and organizations alike. Throughout her career, Taslima has actively involved herself in preparing fresh graduates to embark in winning careers & in that effort, she has been an instructor in BRAC University's Professional Skills Development Program (PSDP) as well.

Ismat Zerin Khan (Legal Counsel- Southwest Asia, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited)

Ismat Zerin Khan, Barrister-at Law (Lincoln's Inn, UK) and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, an inspirational figure in Bangladesh's legal landscape, advocating passionately for compliant business development for over 14 years. As a legal luminary, Ismat's impact extends across Southwest Asian countries, notably for The Coca-Cola Company, where she plays a pivotal role in shaping legal frameworks in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. Ismat's distinguished career includes serving as corporate legal counsel for renowned organizations like Banglalink, VEON, Daraz, and BRAC, underlining her unwavering commitment to excellence. As the General Counsel of Daraz Group, she has significantly shaped the digital commerce industry and the logistic system in South Asia, where her global collaborative work experience with legal teams in Amsterdam, Dubai, and Singapore reflects a dynamic perspective. Her pivotal contributions towards formatting complex legal contracts, M&A transactions, and shaping policies relates to e-commerce marketplace business have garnered substantial government recognition. Ismat's journey is not just a testament to her legal prowess but also a symbol of women's transformative power in the legal profession.

Abeer Rajbeen (Director of Marketing, Coca-Cola Bangladesh)

Abeer Rajbeen embodies the essence of female leadership within the Coca-Cola System, where she has made her mark over the past three years, and currently the Director of Marketing for Coca-Cola Bangladesh. Throughout her tenure, she has accomplished a number of noteworthy goals, such as the successful launch of Coke Studio Bangla, a testament to her innovative vision and strategic prowess. Leading a number of programs, including the successful launch of Coke Zero, share-a-meal Ramadan campaign, FIFA WC Trophy Tour of Bangladesh in 2022 and the ICC World Cup Campaign of 2023. She has a strong experience in marketing and has left her imprint at large companies previously like Nestle and GlaxoSmithKline, overseeing major brands and categories like the Nutritionals Category at GlaxoSmithKline, a pivotal driver of the company's success. Her adaptability and understanding of varied target groups were further highlighted by her management of the Horlicks Franchise. Her contributions have garnered recognition, exemplified by the prestigious CEO award for Parachute Advanced Beliphool at Marico Bangladesh Ltd., underscoring her exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence