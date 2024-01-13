When can Papon step down?

Following Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan Papon’s swearing in as Minister for Youth and Sports in the new government on Thursday, questions have been flying around whether the incumbent BCB boss can resign now and a new president is nominated, or does he need to wait till the end of his tenure to do that, which is October 2025? There seems to have been a lot of curiosity, and confusion too, in this regard among the general people. Papon himself spoke to the media on consecutive days regarding the issue, but his statements have hardly helped clarifying things. One thing he said categorically, though, was that the fact that whoever takes charge after him will have to be a director of the board. What does the BCB constitution say regarding the standing down of an incumbent president and the instalment of a new one? And are those in line with ICC guidelines? As people continue to speculate regarding Papon’s tenure and the next president of the country’s most followed sporting federation, Non-Striker’s End, The Daily Star’s digital cricket show, attempts to answer all these questions.

