Hilsa selling at higher prices in Barishal compared to the export rate to India

On the occasion of Durga Puja, Bangladesh has decided to allow exports of hilsa to India. Consignments of hilsa are leaving Bangladeshi land ports at $10 per kg, equivalent to around Tk 1,200.

But in the markets of Barishal, which is a primary source of hilsa meant both for export and local markets, prices are higher. Hilsas that weigh between 600 and 900 grams are being sold at an average of Tk 1,700.

Officials of the local fisheries department and exporting companies could not provide any logical answer to explain this discrepancy.