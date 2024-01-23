Rebels occupying Myanmar cities one by one: What will the junta do?

The head of Myanmar's military junta warned last November that the country could fall apart if the government fails to control the civil war that has erupted in the country. The junta has already lost control of several areas to the rebels.

On January 14, the junta government lost control of a city in Rakhine state on the border of Bangladesh and India.

The question is, will Myanmar really break up? What is Operation 1027 against the junta government? Who is conducting this war?

