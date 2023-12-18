'Operation Nut Crack' liberated eastern region including Sylhet

The battle of Akhaura occupies an unforgettable place in the Liberation War. The Mukti Bahini had reached the threshold of victory in the eastern part of the country through this war that took place in the last week of November and the first week of December. At the same time, they went a long way towards liberating Dhaka.

The commander of this war named, "Operation Nut Crack", was Dr MA Hasan.

Today's Star Special will focus on the events of this great war