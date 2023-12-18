News Multimedia
Star Special
Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:55 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:01 PM

Most Viewed

News Multimedia

'Operation Nut Crack' liberated eastern region including Sylhet

Star Special
Mon Dec 18, 2023 07:55 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:01 PM

The battle of Akhaura occupies an unforgettable place in the Liberation War. The Mukti Bahini had reached the threshold of victory in the eastern part of the country through this war that took place in the last week of November and the first week of December. At the same time, they went a long way towards liberating Dhaka.

The commander of this war named, "Operation Nut Crack", was Dr MA Hasan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Today's Star Special will focus on the events of this great war

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

মুন্সিগঞ্জে আ. লীগ ও স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীর সমর্থকদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষ, আহত ৬

স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী মোহাম্মদ ফয়সাল বিপ্লব মুন্সিগঞ্জ পৌরসভার সদ্য সাবেক মেয়র। তিনি নৌকা প্রতীকে মেয়র নির্বাচন করেছিলেন।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|আলোকচিত্র

‘খেলাঘর পাতা আছে এই এখানে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification