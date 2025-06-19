Iran-Israel conflict: Could the 'Bunker Buster' be the trump card?

News Multimedia
Thu Jun 19, 2025 09:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 19, 2025 09:39 PM

You may have heard the name "bunker buster" frequently used in the context of the Iran-Israel conflict. The most powerful of the bunker busters is only in possession of the US. This is why Israel is repeatedly asking for the US to join in this conflict.

However, what exactly is a bunker buster bomb that could potentially strike Iran's nuclear facility at Fordow?

Could this bomb actually change the dynamics of the war? If Trump gives the order, will Israel be able to gain the trump card?

Let's find out more in today's Star Explains.

