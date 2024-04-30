A fate worse than death: Gaza genocide survivor in Bangladesh

Kamel Abu Amsha, a Palestinian from Gaza, is currently pursuing his studies at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur. After five long years, he returned to his hometown in September 2023. Then he got stuck. He is a survivor, and a direct victim of the ongoing genocide. In this exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Kamel provides a painful firsthand account of 170 days of carnage.

The written account of Kamel's story of survival, with devastating details that he could not articulate in front of a camera, will be published on Thursday in Geopolitical Insights.