CU BCL men escort buses carrying teachers, staff to univ

Leaders and activists of the Chittagong University BCL unit today escorted teachers and staff buses to prevent vandalism amid the ongoing blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-islami.

The buses were guarded by 40–50 BCL activists and at least 20 motorcycles.

Former vice president of CU BCL, Mirja Khabir Sadaf, said "We have ensured the safety of all the buses that left the campus at 7:00am, and returned at 8:30am. We are determined to keep the university running."

He shared photos of buses being escorted by BCL activists on his Facebook profile.

"The teachers who used the buses appreciated our effort, even though we weren't asked to do so by the authority," he said.

"If necessary, we will also escort the buses in the afternoon," he said.

Ashraf Uddin, administrator of the CU transport office, told The Daily Star that the busses finished their routine trips without any untoward incidents.

"We didn't request any protocol or escort from BCL," he added.