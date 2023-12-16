I, Whore; I, Birangona1
Would it be too grotesque if I tell you
My crumbly, cracked insides turn into
Mushy, gooey mud
Yearning to ooze out of me
Through my scars
And cover my shriveled frame in its brown earthiness
Every time I imagine you caressing my ravaged body?
Would it be too strange if I tell you
After I killed that unwanted, half-formed haramzada2
I thought of myself
As the ephemeral, feathery, white kaash-phool3
Masquerading as a pretty thing,
By the river bank, blowing in the Sharat4 breeze
Dying, decaying, withering away in truth
And yet I dreamt of your gentle hand picking me up
Making me want to live on, as though in a painting?
Would it be too much to ask you
To forgive me for the carnal sin I did not commit?
Unwanted; no one to turn to
The Father5 is gone too
I remember your empty, lovely promises
On days my soul feels too bland, too bleak.
Would you hear me out if I tell you
I am tired of this stuffy room
Not too different from the Pak bunker6 that had me trapped
A room that smells like cheap powder and sex
I am tired of being served as a meat dish
To be eaten, to be ravished
Just so I can eat fistfuls of rice till I die
And kill my two titles with me
Whore, Barangona7
1 Birangona means war heroine, and is the title awarded by the Government of Bangladesh to women raped during the Bangladesh Liberation War, 1971. It is estimated that 200,000 to 400,000 women were raped by the Pakistani army and their local collaborators. Despite the honorable title given to the victims in an attempt to make them socially acceptable to the masses, most of these women were turned away by their families and ostracised by society. As a result, some of them turned to prostitution.
2 an illegitimate child.
3 "kans grass", which is native to the eastern part of the Indian Subcontinent.
4 one of the 6 seasons of Bangladesh
5 Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was assassinated in 1975. Birangonas were asked
to consider him to be their father, since their own families had shunned them.
6 Pakistani bunker; girls and women were abducted and confined in Pakistani military barracks where they were
raped repeatedly.
7 A distortion of the original "Birangona", "Barangona" has come to mean prostitute.
Noora Shamsi Bahar is a senior lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages, North South University, and a published researcher and translator.
