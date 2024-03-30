Kissing strangers only feels good

If the stranger is strange enough

to lay on some bathroom floor while you do it

the kissing isn't the important part

the looking is—but it's only important when

you're not actually doing a good job at looking.

Stop looking for god in me, I'm paper wreaths

and I might crinkle too loudly. It's 4am.

Or so I say for dramatic effect,

we don't actually need

to kiss—just pretend to be drunk or asleep so I can

cut off my tongue and leave it next to you.

Love is more than the additive power of all of its synonyms

But I can call your bullshit, love isn't poetry

It can mix with wordless languages

Where everything ends up. Here, take this silence

give it a name, call it your heart, and fall asleep.

The entirety of this story can be read out loud

if you know the truth—

even strangers, the real kind, have more to say

in these quiet hours—

when a rhythm takes over, it's our heart/it's your silence.

I am still asking you if I can kiss you as a stranger

I still want to know if the strangeness has a point.

Raian Abedin is a poet, a student of Biochemistry, and a contributor for The Daily Star.