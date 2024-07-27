What we’re reading this week

Duke University Press, 2024

One of the most influential cultural and political thinkers of our time, Mbembe's latest book is a careful study of politicised acts of "brutalism", a concept he studies, analyses, and investigates by invoking architectural aesthetics. A careful study of demolition and production on a planetary scale, the book interrogates capitalism's brutal assault against all spheres of human, nonhuman, and environmental realms. He offers that "the many practices of demolition had nothing accidental about them". The book also cautions against the blurring of the natural and the artificial in this age of unprecedented technological advancements while remaining unabashedly optimistic about a futurity that will offer a renewed sense of community.