Books on wheels

Meet Me at the Museum

Anne Youngson

It is a story of a late, blooming friendship between two sexagenarians. Tina Hopgod, the protagonist of the novel, writes a letter to Professor PV Glob, once a curator of Silkeborg Museum in Denmark. In 1964, Glob had written a book about the mummified corpse of Tollund Man, dedicating his work to "The Bog People"—a group of schoolgirls who had inspired his book. Tina was one of the many. Since then, Professor Glob had long gone and in his place was the new, though only relatively so, Professor Anders Larsen. Due to a sheer stroke of fate, Anders receives Tina's letter addressed to the former professor and, almost spontaneously, decides to send a reply. Thus, an unexpected correspondence forms between the two of them, dovetailed by their lifelong chronicles of loss, loneliness, grief, and most of all, regret.

Recommended by Nur-E-Jannat Alif

84, Charing Cross Road

Helene Hanff

It is an epistolary memoir composed of letters from the 20-year correspondence between the author and Frank Doel, chief buyer for Marks & Co antiquarian booksellers, located at the eponymous address in London. It was later adapted into a 1975 television play, a 1976 radio drama, a 1981 stage play, and a 1987 film. The book is a love affair between writer Helene Hanff and Messrs Marks & Co, sellers of rare and secondhand books, in London.

Recommended by Neeman Sobhan

From Heaven Lake: Travels Through Sinkiang and Tibet

Vikram Seth

Especially recommended for those traveling through Nepal or northern India. Slim, easy to carry.

Recommended by Zyma Islam

Opacities: On Writing and the Writing Life

Sophia Samatar

Sophia Samatar's Opacities is a collection of notes on letters she exchanged with Kate Zambreno. They discuss the writing life, publishing, how race plays into it, among other things.

Recommended by Sarah Anjum Bari