The world can end AIDS, with communities leading the way. Organisations of communities living with, at risk of, or affected by HIV are the frontline of progress in the HIV response. Communities connect people with person-centred public health services, build trust, innovate, monitor the implementation of policies and services, and hold providers accountable.

However, funding shortages, policy and regulatory hurdles, capacity constraints, and crackdowns on civil society and on the human rights of marginalised communities obstruct the progress of HIV prevention and treatment services. Funding shortages, policy and regulatory hurdles, capacity constraints, and crackdowns on civil society and on the human rights of marginalised communities are obstructing the progress of HIV prevention and treatment services. If these obstacles are removed, community-led organisations can add even greater impetus to the global HIV response, advancing progress towards the end of AIDS.

Every year, on December 1, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. This World AIDS Day is more than a celebration of the achievements of communities; it is a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles. World AIDS Day 2023 has highlighted the need to unleash the full potential of community leadership to enable the end of AIDS.

• Communities' leadership roles need to be made core in all HIV plans and programmes and in their formulation, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation. "Nothing about us without us."

• Communities' leadership roles need to be fully and reliably funded to enable the required scale-up and be properly supported and remunerated. "Not ending AIDS is more expensive than ending it."

• Barriers to communities' leadership roles need to be removed. An enabling regulatory environment is needed that facilitates communities' role in the provision of HIV services, ensures civil society space, and protects the human rights of all, including marginalised communities, to advance the global HIV response.

Communities are leading World AIDS Day, and people across the world are shaping the events and tailoring the detailed calls to their specific needs.

"The end of AIDS is possible; it is within our grasp," says UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. "To follow the path that ends AIDS, the world needs to let communities lead."