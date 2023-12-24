WHO officially recognises noma as a neglected tropical disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken a significant step by adding noma, a severe disease affecting the mouth and face, to its official list of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).

Targeting malnourished young children in impoverished areas, noma starts as gum inflammation and rapidly progresses, causing extensive facial tissue damage and often leading to death. While prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, cases have also been reported elsewhere.

Caused by oral bacteria, noma's risk factors include poor oral hygiene, malnutrition, infections, and extreme poverty. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment, involving antibiotics, oral hygiene improvement, and nutritional supplements.

Severe cases may require surgery, leaving survivors with facial disfigurement, eating and speaking difficulties, social stigma, and a need for reconstructive surgery.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, highlighted noma as a symbol of poverty and malnutrition's impact on vulnerable communities. Its classification as an NTD aims to raise global awareness, prompt research, secure funding, and tackle the disease through holistic approaches, contributing to universal health coverage.

Nigeria-led efforts to include Noma as an NTD were supported by 32 member states and various institutions providing evidence of Noma's burden. The formal process, initiated in 2016, resulted in noma's inclusion in WHO's NTD list, which now encompasses 21 diseases. Integrating noma within existing oral health and NTD programmes in affected regions seeks to strengthen management and control efforts. This recognition seeks to mobilise global action, directing attention and resources to combat this devastating disease.

By addressing Noma's underlying causes, this move aligns with broader health coverage goals, emphasising the need to reach marginalised populations.