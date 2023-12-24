WHO announces the development of a guideline on the health of trans and gender diverse people

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Departments of Gender, Rights, and Equity—Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (GRE-DEI), Global HIV, Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes (HHS), and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research (SRH) are developing guidelines on the health of trans and gender diverse people.

This new guideline will provide evidence and implementation guidance on health sector interventions aimed at increasing access to and utilisation of quality and respectful health services by trans and gender-diverse people.

The guideline will focus on five areas: provision of gender-affirming care, including hormones; health workers education and training for the provision of gender-inclusive care; provision of health care for trans and gender diverse people who suffered interpersonal violence based on their needs; health policies that support gender-inclusive care; and legal recognition of self-determined gender identity.

The GDG will meet from February 19 to 21, 2024, at WHO's headquarters in Geneva, to:

• examine the grading of recommendation assessment, development, and evaluation (GRADE) evidence profiles or other assessments of the quality of the evidence used to inform the recommendations in the 5 above-mentioned areas;

• interpret the evidence with explicit consideration of the overall balance of benefits and harms;

• formulate recommendations, taking into account benefits, harms, values and preferences, feasibility, equity, acceptability, resource requirements, and other factors, as appropriate; and

• suggest implementation considerations and highlight research gaps for the guidelines.

In line with WHO policy on conflict of interest, members of the public and interested organisations can access the biographies of the GDG members for this guideline and inform WHO of their views about them. The World Health Organisation's guidance for guideline development is available online.