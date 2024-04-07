Study reveals TB-cancer connection: Urgent call for screening

The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases will host a groundbreaking study that reveals a concerning association between tuberculosis (TB) and various types of cancer. Led by Dr Jiwon Kim and Dr Jinnam Kim from South Korea, the study sheds light on the heightened cancer risk faced by individuals with current or previous TB infections.

Treatment for tuberculosis (TB) can be successful, but it may leave behind complications that increase susceptibility to cancer. The study, based on data from South Korea's National Health Insurance Service, examined records from 2010 to 2017. Comparing TB patients to a matched control group, researchers found a stark difference in cancer incidence.

In the study, TB patients significantly increased their risk of developing multiple types of cancer. Lung cancer risk was amplified by 3.6 times, while blood, gynaecological, and colorectal cancers were also notably higher. Even thyroid and oesophagus-stomach cancers showed increased prevalence.

Beyond tuberculosis (TB), researchers identified lifestyle factors such as smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, chronic liver disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as independent risk factors for cancer.

Dr Kim emphasises the importance of this finding, stating that TB is not just a respiratory issue but also an independent risk factor for cancer. The study underscores the necessity for comprehensive screening and management of cancer in TB patients.

These findings underscore the urgency for healthcare providers to prioritise cancer screening for individuals with a history of TB, potentially saving lives through early detection and intervention.