RSV vaccine to protect young and old

Industry-sponsored two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine assessed the efficacy of a bivalent prefusion-stabilised F glycoprotein RSV vaccine, targeting vulnerable populations—pregnant women and older adults—susceptible to severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.

In the MATISSE study, involving 7,358 pregnant women, the vaccine demonstrated promising results. Infants born to vaccinated mothers showed significant protection against severe RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illness (LRTI) between 90 and 180 days post-birth. However, the vaccine did not meet the criteria for preventing medically attended RSV-associated LRTI within the same timeframe.

While injection-site reactions were more frequent among vaccinated women, systemic reactions were comparable between groups. The vaccine group had a slightly higher incidence of premature delivery and more serious adverse events compared to the control group.

The RENOIR study, encompassing 34,284 older adults, revealed encouraging outcomes. The vaccine exhibited efficacy in preventing RSV-associated LRTI with both two- and three-specific symptoms. Participants receiving the vaccine showed a significantly lower incidence of RSV-associated LRTI compared to the placebo group. Local reactions were more prevalent in vaccine recipients, while systemic reactions were comparable. However, the vaccinated group reported a few serious adverse events related to the vaccine, including Guillain-Barré syndrome and allergic reactions.

These findings highlight the vaccine's potential to protect infants from severe RSV-associated illnesses transmitted from vaccinated pregnant women and to reduce RSV-associated LRTI in older adults. Despite demonstrating efficacy, the studies noted some local and systemic reactions and a few serious adverse events associated with the vaccine.

Further evaluation and monitoring of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness are necessary before widespread implementation.