Promising approach: Retina scans for early Parkinson’s disease detection

Parkinson's disease is a condition that affects movement and can make daily activities challenging. It happens due to the gradual loss of specific nerve cells in the brain. While there is no known cure, treatments can help manage its symptoms. Diagnosing it early can be difficult because the initial signs might be subtle and easily overlooked.

However, a recent study published in the Neurology journal suggests that a simple eye test could help detect Parkinson's disease early. Researchers found that some people with Parkinson's had thinning in certain layers of the retina, a part of the eye. By analysing data from over 150,000 patients, they discovered that these specific retinal layers were thinner in those with Parkinson's compared to those without the disease. This thinning was still noticeable even after considering other factors like age and health conditions.

The study also revealed that individuals with thinner retinal layers were more likely to develop Parkinson's, typically around seven years after their eye scan. This finding is significant because it could mean that by examining the eyes, doctors might be able to identify people at higher risk of Parkinson's before they even show symptoms. Early detection could lead to earlier interventions and better outcomes for patients.