Historic step towards the elimination of cervical cancer

Governments, donors, and global organisations pledged nearly US$600 million in new funding to tackle cervical cancer, marking a historic step towards eliminating the deadly disease cervical cancer. At the first-ever Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Forum in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, leaders committed to expanding vaccination coverage and strengthening screening and treatment programmes with the aim of eradicating cervical cancer worldwide.

Cervical cancer, caused primarily by the human papillomavirus (HPV), claims a woman's life every two minutes, despite existing prevention and treatment tools. The adoption of the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s single-dose HPV vaccine schedule has facilitated vaccination efforts, with 37 countries already transitioning to this regimen.

The commitments announced at the forum represent a significant acceleration of efforts outlined in WHO's 2020 global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer. Major funding contributions from organisations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UNICEF, and the World Bank underscore the global commitment to this cause. These investments aim to address existing challenges, including supply constraints, delivery obstacles, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems. Despite progress, deep inequities persist, with over 90% of cervical cancer deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

By prioritising political will and collaboration, leaders believe it is possible to prevent an estimated 410,000 deaths annually by 2030. The forum, which Colombia and Spain are co-hosting in collaboration with significant international health organisations, aims to inspire action and support for cervical cancer eradication. With continued dedication and investment, a future free from the threat of cervical cancer is within reach, ensuring the health and wellbeing of women worldwide.

Source: World Health Organisation