Gaza faces unprecedented hunger crisis; urgent humanitarian ceasefire needed

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), warns of catastrophic food insecurity in Gaza, with an alarming 93% of the population facing crisis hunger levels. At least 1 in 4 households is experiencing extreme food scarcity, resorting to selling possessions for a basic meal.

Desperation is palpable, even in hospitals. Infectious diseases are rampant, with over 100,000 cases of diarrhoea reported since mid-October—a 25-fold increase among young children. Respiratory infections, meningitis, skin rashes, and chickenpox are surging.

Malnutrition heightens the risk of children succumbing to illnesses, while wasting can have lasting impacts on growth and cognitive development. Displacement of over 1.9 million people, overcrowded shelters, and a crumbling health system create a perfect storm for disease spread.

With one shower for every 4,500 people and limited sanitation, infectious diseases become inevitable. Access to health services has plummeted due to the conflict, leaving those grappling with hunger and disease with limited options.

The people of Gaza face the dual threat of starvation and easily treatable diseases, underscoring the urgent need for increased humanitarian aid. WHO reiterates the call for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the flow of essential aid and alleviate the escalating crisis.