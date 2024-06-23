Gavi to boost access to life-saving human rabies vaccines in over 50 countries

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is providing support for human rabies vaccines for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) as part of routine immunisation. Under Gavi's cofinancing policy, eligible countries receive guidance on accessing these vaccines, with the first round of applications due by mid-July 2024. Ninety-five percent of human rabies deaths occur in Africa and Asia, predominantly in marginalised communities lacking access to care.

This initiative aligns with the Zero by 30 campaign, led by United Against Rabies partners including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The campaign aims to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030.

In over 150 countries where dog rabies is a major public health issue, human rabies vaccine stocks are often limited, especially in marginalised communities. When PEP is available through private facilities, the cost can be financially catastrophic for families.

Rabies is a viral disease causing severe brain inflammation, transmitted in 99 percent of cases by rabid dogs. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is nearly 100% fatal. However, prompt PEP, including thorough wound washing and vaccine administration, can prevent infection.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the programme's initial inclusion in Gavi's 2021–25 vaccine strategy, but it resumed in mid-2023. All Gavi-eligible countries can apply for funding to procure vaccines and supplies. We will accept applications from July 15 to September 23, 2024, with subsequent windows opening three times a year.

Source: World Health Organisation