Free medical camp in Cumilla

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the first JCI-accredited hospital in the country, conducted a free medical camp to provide free heart treatment to children in Cumilla district, says a press release.

Dr Tahera Nazrin, a Senior Consultant, Coordinator, and Founder of the Paediatric Cardiology Department of Evercare Hospitals, provided free treatment to the children in the outpatient department by conducting diagnostics and echocardiograms. The initiative is dedicated to providing world-class cardiac medical care to children in need.

The free medical camp was held at Al-Islam Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Debidwar in Cumilla district on Friday, May 17, 2024. The free medical camp was inaugurated by Md Abul Kalam Azad, honourable Member of the Parliament of Cumilla Devidwar 4 constituency.

Dr Tahera Nazrin, Senior Consultant, Coordinator, and Founder of the Paediatric Cardiology Department of Evercare Hospitals is renowned for her expertise in paediatric cardiology. She is making a pioneering and special contribution to the treatment of heart diseases in underprivileged children in society.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka is a 425-bed multi-disciplinary super-specialty tertiary care hospital, offering all types of healthcare with state-of-the-art medical, surgical, and diagnostic facilities. Built on an area of 4 lakh 35 thousand square feet, the hospital has been ensuring the highest quality of services to patients of all levels in Dhaka with the latest technology-rich medical services and medical professionals.