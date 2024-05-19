Decoding NPD relationships

Narcissism has become a popular topic to understand today, probably due in large part to Freud's work on the ego. Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental health condition where individuals have an unreasonably high sense of their importance and crave admiration. They cannot often understand or care about others' feelings and have an exaggerated sense of their authority, beauty, or intelligence.

Narcissists find it addictive and appealing when people fawn over them. They can be capable of inventing lies and manipulating others to isolate their victims and influence observers. Even when others disapprove of their unwise opinions or actions, they often cannt accept it sensibly or recognise their behaviour as wrong. Sadly, some narcissists harm others without realising their behaviour is narcissistic. They might not even know they are 'gaslighting'.

Narcissism harms both individuals and society. Money and material wealth are highly important to narcissists. One reason is that it represents power and control. So, more money means more power. More power means more control over people, meaning a more 'narcissistic stream'.

They prioritise wealth as the focal point of their relationships, favoring material possessions over personal fulfillment. They are attracted to expensive items, regardless of whether they come from wealthy or less affluent families. They often push their spouse or family to buy show-off items. Researchers have identified four main reasons for their consumption behaviour: seeking individuality and status, finding meaning in possessions, materialism, and using possessions for sexual signaling.

In a relationship, narcissists might seem caring at first, but they soon focus only on themselves, hurting those around them. However, experts say that while healthy relationships are possible for people with narcissistic traits, achieving them is challenging. Additionally, managing this specific mental health issue can be costly for many.

E-mail: [email protected]