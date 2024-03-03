Celebrating sounds of success

Cochlear implant at BSMMU event honours children’s hearing journeys

An innovative cultural event was recently held at the super specialised hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), organised by the Cochlear Implant Group of Bangladesh and the Year Foundation, says a press release.

The event celebrated children who had regained their hearing through cochlear implants. The Minister of Social Welfare, Dr Dipu Moni, graced the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Forty children, once hearing impaired, but now able to hear - thanks to cochlear implants - shared personal stories of their journeys. Each child, equipped with cochlear implants, had the opportunity to experience sound, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Dipu Moni, the chief guest, emphasised the government's commitment to cochlear implant initiatives, considering them crucial for social welfare. She highlighted the annual allocation for such programmes, distributed to centres according to their capacity.

Dr Moni acknowledged that, while most cochlear implants in the country are done with government support, families still face challenges in affording replacements if devices are damaged or lost. She proposed the establishment of a government fund to assist families in need, ensuring accessibility to replacement devices.

Furthermore, Dr Moni stressed the importance of societal support for families incapable of bearing the full cost, suggesting a collaborative effort between government initiatives and community support. She underscored the need for a balanced approach where those capable bear the expenses while the state supports those in need.

The event commenced with a welcome speech by Professor Dr Mani Lal Aich Litu, Editor-in-Chief of the Cochlear Implant Group of Bangladesh and the Year Foundation, who highlighted the history and significance of cochlear implants in the country.