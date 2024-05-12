Calls for a concerted drive towards SDGs

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Results Report 2023, the most comprehensive to date, showcases the achievement of key public health milestones, even amid greater global humanitarian health needs driven by conflict, climate change, and disease outbreaks.

The report is released ahead of the 2024 Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, which runs from May 27 to June 1, 2024. WHO's revised programme budget for 2022–2023 was US$ 6726.1 million, incorporating lessons learned from the pandemic response and addressing emerging health priorities.

Triple-billion targets:

The report shows advancements in several key areas, including healthier populations, universal health coverage (UHC), and health emergency protection.

In terms of UHC, 30% of countries are moving ahead in coverage of essential health services and providing financial protection. This is largely due to increased HIV service coverage.

Regarding emergency protection, though the coverage of vaccinations for high-priority pathogens shows improvement relative to the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions in 2020–2021, it has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. The Pandemic Fund's first disbursements totaled US$ 338 million in 2023, supporting 37 countries with financing to strengthen prevention, preparedness, and response capacities.

Prominent points:

The world's first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/AS01, was administered to more than two million children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi during the biennium, reducing mortality by 13% among children eligible for vaccination. WHO's prequalification of a second vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, is expected to further boost malaria control efforts.

Elsewhere, 14 countries eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease from 2022–2023. Bangladesh eliminated 2.

The first-ever all-oral treatment regimens for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis were made available in 2022, allowing the highest number of people with tuberculosis to get treatment since monitoring began almost 30 years ago.

More than 75% of people living with HIV are receiving antiretroviral therapy, with most achieving viral suppression, meaning they cannot infect others. WHO's guidance and support have helped countries like Botswana achieve significant progress in controlling HIV transmission.

Tobacco use is declining in 150 countries, 56 of which are on track to achieve the global target for reducing tobacco use by 2025.

An additional 29 countries developed multisectoral national action plans on antimicrobial resistance during the biennium 2022–2023, bringing the total to 178 countries.

Following the Director-General's call to eliminate cervical cancer, another 25 countries have introduced the human papillomavirus vaccine, bringing the total to 58 that have introduced the vaccine since WHO launched the initiative in 2020.

The way forward:

The report acknowledges significant disparities in health outcomes, disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that persistent health workforce shortages require investments in education and employment.

Looking ahead, WHO's Programme Budget for 2024–2025 aims to balance investment in the Organisation's normative functions with the need to strengthen country offices. It aims to fund 80% of the planned budget of high-priority items, thereby accelerating progress towards meeting the triple billion targets of GPW 13 (the current WHO strategy for the period 2019–2023).

Commitment to global health:

Thanks to the launch of the World Health Data Hub, Member States access to health data and clearances of national estimates were streamlined.

WHO will work with existing and new donors and other partners through an inclusive engagement process that will culminate in a high-level financing event in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Source: World Health Organisation