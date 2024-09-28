Women's T20 WC 2024
Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:26 AM

Most Viewed

Women's T20 WC 2024

Tigresses lose World Cup warm-up against SL

Star Sports Report
Sat Sep 28, 2024 11:45 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:26 AM

Bangladesh suffered a 33-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match of the Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates today. 

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 143 for seven in 20 overs, with Hasini Perera scoring innings-high 43. Shorna Akter took two wickets while five other bowlers took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 110 for nine in their 20 overs. Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti top-scored with 30.

The Tigresses will play their second warm-up match against Pakistan on Monday before beginning the World Cup with the match against Scotland on October 3.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

কম আয়ের প্রতি ১০ পরিবারের ৬টি পুষ্টি চাহিদা মেটাতে হিমশিম খাচ্ছে

‘দীর্ঘদিন ধরে দেশে দুই অংকের মূল্যস্ফীতি চলছে। ফলে মানুষের প্রকৃত আয় কমে গেছে,’

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বিপৎসীমার কাছাকাছি তিস্তার পানি, ৩ জেলার নিম্নাঞ্চল প্লাবিত

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে