Tigresses lose World Cup warm-up against SL

Bangladesh suffered a 33-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match of the Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates today.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 143 for seven in 20 overs, with Hasini Perera scoring innings-high 43. Shorna Akter took two wickets while five other bowlers took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 110 for nine in their 20 overs. Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti top-scored with 30.

The Tigresses will play their second warm-up match against Pakistan on Monday before beginning the World Cup with the match against Scotland on October 3.