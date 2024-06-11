Two former champions in opposite arcs 

Two former champions, Australia and Sri Lanka, are faced with completely polarising scenarios of advancing in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup ahead of their third group-stage fixtures on Wednesday.

Australia, with two wins in two matches so far, are overwhelming favourites to seal an early-bird entry into the Super Eight phase as the 2021 champions take on Namibia, while Sri Lanka will aim to blow away Nepal in Antigua to avoid an embarrassing early exit from the main event – one that has been no short of horrendous for the 2014 champions so far.

The men in yellow could not have started their campaign in a better fashion, taking down eternal rivals England by 36 runs after shrugging off Oman in their tournament opener. Despite the rich vein of form, the Pat Cummins-led side will not be complacent since an upset could set the stage for them in a potential must-win game against Group B leaders Scotland -- whereas a win has additional incentives since it will leave holders England's campaign hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, having lost to South Africa and Bangladesh, not only need to win but win big -- so that the islanders could somehow stay mathematically alive before taking on another Super Eight-aspirants from Group D in Netherlands in the teams' final group-stage clash.

On the other hand, as far as the associates are concerned, results in their favour will mean a world to them and their fans. Nepal are yet to win a T20 World Cup match after four outings while Namibia, who stunned Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition and have hard-earned a victory over Oman this time, will have another taste of humbling a Test-playing nation and, more importantly, an unforeseen shot at the Super Eight.