Tigers keep it tight in Powerplay

Bangladesh kept Afghanistan quiet in the Powerplay but couldn't break the opening stand, as the Afghans reached 27-0 after six overs in their crucial Super Eight match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent today.

Bangladesh's three-pronged pace attack tested Afghanistan but openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12 off 21 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (10 off 15) hung on.

Shakib Al Hasan bowled the only over of spin in the Powerplay in the fifth over and nearly got the first breakthrough. Shakib bowled a loose delivery which Zadran smashed straight to Towhid Hridoy at short cover, who couldn't hold onto the catch.

Taskin, Soumya come in as Bangladesh sent to bowl in high-stakes match

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bowl first against Afghanistan today in a high-stakes match which will decide who will claim the final spot in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Tigers made two changes for the change, replacing Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan with Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed respectively while Afghanistan are going in with the same XI that defeated Australia.

The equation is straightforward for Afghanistan as a win today over the Tigers by any margin would see them progress to the semis for the very first time as Group 1 runners-up.

Meanwhile, if Bangladesh win today, but not by a significant margin, then Australia would go through owing to their superior net run rate. Bangladesh's qualification scenario would get clear after the first innings of the match.

For example, if Afghanistan post 140, Bangladesh would need to chase down that target within 12.3 overs to surpass Australia in net run rate and qualify for the semis for the very first time.

After the toss, Afghanistan would be fancying their chances even more, as in the four previous matches at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent in this T20 World Cup, the teams batting first have emerged victorious.

This is the final match of the Super Eight phase.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Tamim, Liton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi