Taskin removes Mendis to give Tigers early breakthrough

Pacer Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh an early breakthrough in their opening T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today.

Having been struck for boundaries in his first two deliveries, Taskin had Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis chop one onto his stumps in the very next ball of the third over. Taskin, however, remained expensive as he was hit for another boundary, giving away 12 in his first over.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, raced to 25 runs in three overs, with the Lankans' top-order batters not sparing any loose deliveries on top of playing some exquisite shots.

Bangladesh opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl as the Tigers open their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas today.

"We would like to bowl first as we expect some seam and swing early on," Shanto said following the toss.

Bangladesh are going with three seamers -- Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan Sakib -- with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan the two frontline spinners for the game. Despite being off-colour in white-ball formats for a while, Liton Das gets a nod as he forms the top-order also featuring openers Tanzid Tamim and Soumya Sarkar.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made one change from their opening game, with Dhananjaya de Silva coming in for Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Having featured in all the editions of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh will be hoping to re-write their records in the ninth edition of the mega event this time around as the Tigers have never progressed beyond the group stage of the tournament.

The omens, however, have not been inspiring for Bangladesh in their build-up to the tournament. They won a series against Zimbabwe at home but played very poor cricket in that 4-1 victory. Then they suffered a humiliating 2-1 series defeat against associates and co-hosts USA just before the World Cup.

With a misfiring top order and an overall inconsistent batting line-up, Bangladesh will have their work cut out against the Lankans. This game, however, remains a crucial one for the Tigers as a victory today would go a long way in helping them progress from a group that also includes South Africa, Nepal, and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 77 and suffered a six-wicket defeat in their first group game against South Africa in New York. The Lankans will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways and better their current net run rate of -1.048.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

