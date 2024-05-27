T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 12:14 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 12:15 AM

T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

Star Sports Desk
Mon May 27, 2024 12:14 AM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 12:15 AM

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Nepal in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Nepal are set to face the Netherlands in their tournament opener in Texas on June 4, followed by matches against co-hosts Sri Lanka, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group D.

Nepal

***In Nepal's first and only appearance till date in the 2014 T20 World Cup, the Himalayan nation fielded the same lineup in all of their three matches.  

***Nepal managed to stun Afghanistan in Chattogram in the 2014 edition – which remains their solitary victory against a Test-playing nation. Against fellow associate member nations, Nepal hold a 100% win record in the format over Bhutan, Canada, Kuwait, Maldives, Mongolia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

*** Nepal amassed 314 for three against Mongolia during the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 – registering the all-time highest total in T20Is. Three more global records tumbled in Nepal's favour on that day: the all-time highest margin of win by runs, 273, in the format; the most number of sixes, 26, struck in a T20I innings; and the fastest fifty in T20Is, hit by Dipendra Singh Airee off just 9 balls.  

Nepal cricket T20 World Cup 2024
