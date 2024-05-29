T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Report
Wed May 29, 2024 02:00 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 02:00 PM

Shanto wants support from fans, senior players in troubled times

Star Sports Report
Wed May 29, 2024 02:00 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 02:00 PM
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto urged fans and senior players of the team support them during their tough times in the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will embark on their T20 World Cup campaign on June 8 against Sri Lanka before squaring off against South Africa, Nepal and The Netherlands.

Speaking in a recorded interview by the BCB prior to their journey to the United States, Shanto said he expected fans to support them even if results don't go their way in the World Cup.

"When fans support us outside the country, it works as an added motivation. The way everyone in our country follows crickets and sticks to cricket inspire the team a lot. God forbid, if we get into a troubled time in the World Cup, we would expect them to be backing the team," the all-format captain of the team said, during the interview which was shot in Mirpur.

Since the shooting, the Tigers have indeed endured a torrid time in USA, losing a bilateral series against the associate nation 2-1. Shanto, however, expects the experience in the side to bail the team out when in trouble during the World Cup.

"It [the presence of seniors like Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad] seems like a big plus point to me," Shanto said. "When there are senior cricketers in the team, the young ones many of whom will be playing their first T20 World Cup will get a lot of motivation. Besides, they also have the experience of captaining. Hopefully they will help if needed in difficult times as they always do. I hope this will not be an exception in the World Cup."

push notification