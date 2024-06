Shanto, Hridoy score bulk of runs as Tigers post 140 against Australia

Cummins picked up a hattrick

Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and Bangladesh's Liton Das run between wickets during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 20, 2024. Photo: AFP

Riding on two good knocks from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy, Bangladesh have totaled 140 for eight against Australia in the teams' Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup in Antigua on Friday.

Asked to bat, captain Shanto, coming in at number three following the first-over dismissal of Tanzid Tamim, hit six fours and a six to score the bulk of runs, 41 off 36 balls. His partnership with Liton Das for the second wicket yielded 58 runs -- Banglades's score after eight overs.

However, the Tigers struggled once Liton (16) departed in the ninth over, leading to the fall of promoted Rishad Hossain (two) and Shanto in the next five overs, which saw only 26 runs.

Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan then promised to get a partnership going, bringing up the total to three figures in 15.3 overs, but Shakib (eight) undone by Stoinis' slower delivery, resulting in a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Hridoy, however, began counter-attacking immediately, striking Stoinis for consecutive sixes, setting the tone for Bangladesh to tally 150-plus score on a seemingly good batting track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

His partner, Mahmudullah Riyad (two), was the next to go as the veteran mistimed a pull shot off Pat Cummins to play the ball onto the stumps. Cummins bagged his second victim in the next ball, sending returnee Mahedi Hasan back in the dugout for a duck.

Cummins would go on to achieve a hattrick as he returned in his next over, the innings' final, to remove Hridoy (40 off 28) who failed to scoop beyond the fielder at short fine-leg.

Australia will be happier of the two sides, given how the first eight overs panned out. Adam Zampa made the key breakthroughs, removing Liton and Shanto, while only Josh Hazlewood remained wicketless.

Bangladesh off to confident start despite early blow

Bangladesh batters Liton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto have well negotiated the Powerplay with cautious aggression after losing Tanzid Tamim in the first over against Australia in the teams' Super Eight fixture of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

The Tigers are 57 for one after eight overs, with Liton and Shanto batting on 16 and 31, respectively.

[Update: Liton fell in the first ball of the ninth over, bowled by leggie Adam Zampa in trying to execute a sweep shot, before pinch hitter Rishad Hossain, promoted up the order, fell prey to off-spinner Glen Maxwell. Bangladesh 67 for three after 10 overs.]

Bangladesh, sent in to bat, lost opener Tamim in the third ball as the left-hander, who got out against Nepal in the very first delivery, failed to connect a full-pitched delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first over, ending up getting castled. Starc bowled three overs on the trot in the six overs of Powerplay.

Despite the setback, captain Shanto eased the pressure with some well-timed strokes. Meanwhile, Liton Das, took ten deliveries to get off the mark, managed to middle a few to up the ante.

Mahedi in as Tigers asked to bat by Australia in Antigua

Bangladesh have been asked to bat by Australia in their first Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

The Tigers have made one change from their last match, bolstering the bowling, with spin-bowling all-rounder Mahedi Hasan replacing Jaker Ali Anik to make his first appearance in the ongoing tournament.

For Australia, pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins return to the side. Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis make way for the two superstars.

Starting XI

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Highlights

*Australia have six wins to their name against Bangladesh's four in 10 T20Is. All four of the Tigers' victories came in Mirpur.

*Bangladesh have never beaten Australia in the T20 World Cup, losing in five meetings.

*Average first innings total at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is 118. Pacers and spinners have had similar experiences at the venue as both have conceded runs at less than seven an over. In this T20 World Cup, however, spinners have conceded more, 8.45 runs an over, than pacers (7.74).

*Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has taken seven wickets in the Powerplay, joint-most with Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi for most scalps taken in the first six overs in the tournament. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman's 67 dot balls is the joint-most in the group-stage of the tournament alongside New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

*At the batting front, Marcus Stoinis (10) and Travis Head (9) both are in the top five for most sixes hit in the edition so far. Towhid Hridoy is in the top 10 with six maximums.

*Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib, who will be on a hattrick whenever he comes to bowl against Australia, needs one wicket to become the first player to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cup history. He is also two wickets away from becoming only the second player after Tim Southee (164) to take 150 scalps in the format.